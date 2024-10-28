Nothing to see here.

*pound information in this thread is an estimate and just for ease of reading.

Welcome - This is my training log. I will be updating my body stats and training goals from time to time.Workouts will be added as they come starting today.The purpose of this thread is to keep all my training sessions logged in one place, maybe motivate another person to go ahead with their plans and keep learning myself.Starting weight today: 93.6 KG/207 lbsHeight: 187 cm/6' 1"Current body composition:Training goals for the next months:- gaining body weight up to 105 KG/232 lbs slowly- keep gaining strength in flat barbell bench press, weighted chin-ups, weighted dips, military shoulder press, deadlifts- increase lower body mobility- increase grip strength and endurance- increase rucking times (weighted marches, at least 25% bodyweight) -> goal: 35 kg/77 lbs on my back for 6.5 km/4 miles in under 60 minutes.- do not get hurt.