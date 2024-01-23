NOTHING for Valentine's Day

We are a few short weeks away from the day where chumps across the land overpay for chocolate or flowers that will be dead in a few days in hopes that they might get a half assed blowjob which will likely be the highlight of their horrible sex life...So I present to you an alternative:NOTHING for valentines day!!I'm about 6 or 7 years into nothing for valentines day and fully intend to go the distance and run it until death do us part or the train goes off the tracks.Warning: This is not a great move for everybody. If your marriage is holding on by a thread, your sex life sucks and this is gonna be your only BJ of the year, then don't be a goddamn idiot and fuck it up, buy your overpriced soon to be dead flowers and do whatever other lame dime a dozen unorìginal gesture you need to do to secure that half assed BJ.ButIF - your relationship is strong, your sex life is poppin, and you don't need corporate America/wherever you live to cash in on you being too lazy the other 364 days a year by reminding you to be a boring predictable unoriginal schmuck... then maybe Nothing for Valentines Day could work for you too!!Full disclosure: the first year probably won't go well.For some reason I can't really fathom, women just are not naturally all that receptive to this amazing idea.But it is smooth sailing from there!!First timers- maybe set yourself up for success by partaking in some sort of gesture ahead of time to bank a little credit. Eat that pussy feverishly, be loving and all that kind of shit so you can reference that you don't need to be told by hallmark when and how to love your woman.Or...If you have already settled into "the big fade" this could be a great way to give up! End the pointless charade of phoning it in once a year and just put it in cruise control. Rub one out, it is a power move, and take control so that you set the terms.Free yourself from this bullshit corporate holiday!!Best of luck yall.- Jeff