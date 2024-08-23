Not using an alarm has improved my sleep quality significantly

M

Mitchell Cummingham

For the last month I've been waking up without the use of an alarm clock. Usually I would end up hitting snooze for about an hour and wake up still feeling tired. Now I let my body wake up naturally and it's made a world of difference. I wake up feeling completely recharged and fresh with a lot of energy

It's allowed me to be far more productive and is something I'm going to continue to do. As long as I'm going to bed around the same time every night I wake up at the same time every morning give or take 15 mins. Having a complete 8+ hours of uninterrupted sleep is something that a lot of people miss out on these days and I highly recommended trying this to anybody who has problems with fatigue or is trying to improve their overall well being
 
