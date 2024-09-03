Social Do you still need alarms to wake you up ?

I'd say in the last couple of months, maybe a year , I've actually started to wake up on my own by default at 7-7:30am , at the time when I have to start preparing myself for work.
My alarm on my mobile phone is still set to 7:30 but I just wake up like that without alarm waking me up.
I have more than 20 years of experience of exiting the sleep mode with the alarms help , so I can go to work.
Now , it looks like I've reached a point where I had this event happened so many times at usually the same time, that I just dont need the alarm to wake me up.
This happens on Sat and Sun also .
 
my schedule changes constantly. Nightshifts, dayshifts, weekends, weekdays, 8 hour shifts, 12 hour shifts. I would be fucked without an alarm clock.
 
Only during Winter.

I wake up with the sun every morning.
 
When I was employed I always set an alarm as safety net but never needed it. The only time I've ever needed the alarm was if I had an early morning flight to catch and had to get up at 4 AM.
 
I'm already at the store or picking up early morning breakfast tacos when my wake up alarm goes off...
 
Half the time I wake before my alarm rings.
 
