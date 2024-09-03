I'd say in the last couple of months, maybe a year , I've actually started to wake up on my own by default at 7-7:30am , at the time when I have to start preparing myself for work.

My alarm on my mobile phone is still set to 7:30 but I just wake up like that without alarm waking me up.

I have more than 20 years of experience of exiting the sleep mode with the alarms help , so I can go to work.

Now , it looks like I've reached a point where I had this event happened so many times at usually the same time, that I just dont need the alarm to wake me up.

This happens on Sat and Sun also .