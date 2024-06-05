  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Not being able to stop Strickland's front kick is embarrassing

Seeing the Costa fight and see strickland spam sloppy front kicks and Paulo have no answer was super frustrating. Like there is a million techniques to stop a front kick and counter Paulo tried none of them. Are they really this bewildered by something as basic as a sloppy front kick being spammed over and over again?

Like you are a pro fighter, you didn't bother drilling any counters to something you know this guy is going to do over and over and over again?







Not to mention, the dude is on one leg for like half the fight and standing super tall, shoot a takedown.

And Sean isn't even throwing like super advanced ones or ones with great technique. Hes no Tawewanchai
 
easier said than done, Sean is looking for that counter punch to engage in a punching game, where he's far superior.
 
Easier said than done. Even K1 champ Ubereem got KO'd by Travis Browne spamming the same shitty front kick over and over again

 
Costa is a journeyman at best. The fights before Izzy gave a false impression. Seeing him walking down Romero fooled even myself, at least. That was literally his best performance in the UFC. And Izzy was his worst.

And the only fight he’s won since, was against 3 years retired Rockhold in SLC.

He’s not even a legit top 10 fighter. The UFC keeps him around because he has fans. Not fans of fighting, or the UFC. But he has fans.

Does he look like a guy that trains MMA all day, everyday? Or does he look like a gym rat that wants to look good on the beach?
 
A gust of wind could've knocked out that gassed overeem by the time browne TKO'd him.

I would say easier said than done if Costa actually tried the things you're supposed to do vs front kicks or a guy who is standing tall in a mma fight on one leg for like half the round and asking to be taken down.

This highlight of the fight with sean doing that stuff makes me cringe.

 
Show up -- Sean might spar with you.

You know where to find him.
 
Paulo cannot adjust mid fight. It showed vs Adesanya big time. It’s like vs Strickland he was watching tape and thought “alls I have to do is chop that leg that he’s heavy on always” soon as Strickland started to expect it, Costa had no answer. He had no set up for it, no plan B if it failed. I blame that midget coach he always has with him
 
It may not be the prettiest kick in the world, but it’s good at what it’s intended to do. Which is quickly stab at the guts of the opponent but mainly keep them back pedaling and on the back foot
 
yes its a useful technique but this is more a criticism of Costa for not being able to even try to do the things you're supposed to do to stop it.

Like guy is on one leg for so long

fedor+takedown+semmy+2.gif
 
To Sean’s credit he makes sure it’s fast delivery and has his foot back down on the mat pretty quick so it is a small window to try and take advantage of. Especially when he’s throwing it when they’re already back pedaling. But yeah Costa is a bonehead and didn’t adjust at all
 
I disagree. This is a commonly used tactic to create space and prohibit offensive setups. It's commonly used in MT. If you look at Aldo's recent fight against Jonathan Martinez he used the thigh teep to keep Martinez off of him so he could keep moving forward and stop his momentum. It also allowed him to see the leg kicks easier, as well as frustrating the shit out of your opponent. Adesanya had a ton of trouble with it and he couldn't set us his counters or kicks due to it. DDP decided to blast shots early and look sloppy in the process to avoid it. Costa is terrible off of his back foot. Everyone knows that. Strickland fought smart.

In reality, between Strickland's leg kick defense and teep, he's shown that his striking is incredibly underrated around here. The guy continues to utilize the same tools to great effect regardless of his opposition. Yes, he's lost some close fights as he is a volume striker who doesn't wrestle and isn't in possession of great power, but it doesn't lessen what he's doing. He's lost to two division champ Pereira and a razor thin decision to DDP lately. It's impressive, truthfully.
 
Disagree about the speed. A lot of times he throws it a bit half ass or frequently throws one as a faint and he stays on one leg and Im shaking my head that costa didn't punish him for it.
 
Secret juice no benefit to braining confirmed
 
The drills Valentini does at the timestamp here is what Costa should've drilled a lot in preparation for this fight

 
go ahead TS let's see you go against him.

Flights to Vegas are cheap
 
