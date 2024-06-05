Not being able to stop Strickland's front kick is embarrassing

I disagree. This is a commonly used tactic to create space and prohibit offensive setups. It's commonly used in MT. If you look at Aldo's recent fight against Jonathan Martinez he used the thigh teep to keep Martinez off of him so he could keep moving forward and stop his momentum. It also allowed him to see the leg kicks easier, as well as frustrating the shit out of your opponent. Adesanya had a ton of trouble with it and he couldn't set us his counters or kicks due to it. DDP decided to blast shots early and look sloppy in the process to avoid it. Costa is terrible off of his back foot. Everyone knows that. Strickland fought smart.



In reality, between Strickland's leg kick defense and teep, he's shown that his striking is incredibly underrated around here. The guy continues to utilize the same tools to great effect regardless of his opposition. Yes, he's lost some close fights as he is a volume striker who doesn't wrestle and isn't in possession of great power, but it doesn't lessen what he's doing. He's lost to two division champ Pereira and a razor thin decision to DDP lately. It's impressive, truthfully.