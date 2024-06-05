Not being able to stop Strickland's front kick is embarrassing

tramendous
Seeing the Costa fight and see strickland spam sloppy front kicks and Paulo have no answer was super frustrating. Like there is a million techniques to stop a front kick and counter Paulo tried none of them. Are they really this bewildered by something as basic as a sloppy front kick being spammed over and over again?
Like you are a pro fighter, you didn't bother drilling any counters to something you know this guy is going to do over and over and over again?
Not to mention, the dude is on one leg for like half the fight and standing super tall, shoot a takedown.
And Sean isn't even throwing like super advanced ones or ones with great technique. Hes no Tawewanchai
