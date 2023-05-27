Movies Nostalgia-overrated movies.

There are some movies that time is actually very charitable to. A film comes out with middling reception, is forgotten about and then some bitter gen-x internet goon starts reminiscing about how said film was actually an underrated classic. Suddenly a bunch of likeminded internet bros start a collective circle-jerk about how great the movie is without rewatching it.

Well I re-watch some of these films, and let me tell ya. They aren't as good as they are in your head.

Casino_poster.jpg


Yes Casino, everyone's favourite 'forgotten masterpeice'. Now let's be clear in no universe is this a 'bad' film. It's a pretty good film, and some scenes are very entertaining. But the way some of you talk about this film is like how @ComfortablyNumb55 talks about Masvidal having a good chance to become champ at MW. It's not 'actually better than goodfellas'. It's an undercooked goodfellas. It's goodfellas without the charm or the pacing. The performances are good, but the characters are nowhere near as interesting.

Ace is a whiny, entitled control freak. This has the basis for some interesting character arcs but there is none. He stays the same mildly annoying guy through the whole movie. You don't even love to hate him, his just moderately unlikable.

Then Nicky is just Tommy from goodfellas without the jokes. He's just an ultraviolent rabid dog, and doesn't balance that out with any boyish charm or wit.

And finally Ginger. Ginger might be the worst character I've ever seen in a scorsese movie. What is her deal? A hot casino skank who ace falls for because she's 'kinda mischevous'. Who has no character development whatsoever than being insanely greedy? Again, it's interesting for some scene but the film is SO LONG. There is no pacing, it just drags on and on. By the time you are 3/4 through the movie you are struggling to give a shit what happens to these crappy people. It's tedious.

But go ahead, whats a film you think that hindsight has been too kind to?
 
I actually agree with you when it comes to Casino. Everything wreaks of Goodfellas when you are watching it. It almost feels like a watered down version of Goodfellas. If Marty never made Goodfellas, Casino would probably be much better imo. However, some of the characters did seem overblown and I agreed about the story pacing.

Goodfellas is a 10/10 film for me. In my top 5. Casino is probably 7.5-8/10. Still solid, but not on the same level.
 
Sharon Stone's character is dreadful. She was beyond annoying and the worst part of this movie. The movie could have worked fine without her.
 
Nah, Casino is on par with Goodfellas(or at least something close to par). It just felt contrived because they have so much overlap(Scorsese mobster film where Pesci plays the same batshit insane tough guy character).

It doesn't have quite as much substance as Goodfellas, and it misses a masterful performance from Ray Liota, but it also makes up for it with better production values. Overall, I'd rank them as follows:

Goodfellas: 9/10
Casino: 8/10
 
I always the narration pivoting between De Niro and Pesci was a nice touch. Kept the presentation fresh in a slow burn type of film, and allowed the viewer to see the sequence of events through multiple lenses.
 
It's good movie to half watch while working. Don't think I would have seen the whole thing otherwise.
 
I always thought Goodfellas and Pacino’s Scarface was overrated.

Aliens, which I like, is also overrated. It isn’t close to the original Alien.

Those are the first that come to mind.

Star Trek: the Motion Picture is extremely underrated. It’s a fantastic sci-fi movie.
 
I don't know if overrated is the right term, but I don't think younger generations will like it that much. Much of the appeal comes from historical references, nostalgia and classic rock that draws in Boomers and Gen X, but millennials and younger won't feel the same affinity for those things.
 
Millenials born in 81-89 to maybe even 1993 got forrest gump and we see it as a great film. gen z from 1997- now probably doesnt get forrest gump.
 
Lol I said Jorge had a chance to be champion at MW? I don't recall that.

At WW, maybe. And he did have a chance, considering Usman had to foot stomp him to a victory in the first matchup.
 
