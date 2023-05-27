Mack Yancy
There are some movies that time is actually very charitable to. A film comes out with middling reception, is forgotten about and then some bitter gen-x internet goon starts reminiscing about how said film was actually an underrated classic. Suddenly a bunch of likeminded internet bros start a collective circle-jerk about how great the movie is without rewatching it.
Well I re-watch some of these films, and let me tell ya. They aren't as good as they are in your head.
Yes Casino, everyone's favourite 'forgotten masterpeice'. Now let's be clear in no universe is this a 'bad' film. It's a pretty good film, and some scenes are very entertaining. But the way some of you talk about this film is like how @ComfortablyNumb55 talks about Masvidal having a good chance to become champ at MW. It's not 'actually better than goodfellas'. It's an undercooked goodfellas. It's goodfellas without the charm or the pacing. The performances are good, but the characters are nowhere near as interesting.
Ace is a whiny, entitled control freak. This has the basis for some interesting character arcs but there is none. He stays the same mildly annoying guy through the whole movie. You don't even love to hate him, his just moderately unlikable.
Then Nicky is just Tommy from goodfellas without the jokes. He's just an ultraviolent rabid dog, and doesn't balance that out with any boyish charm or wit.
And finally Ginger. Ginger might be the worst character I've ever seen in a scorsese movie. What is her deal? A hot casino skank who ace falls for because she's 'kinda mischevous'. Who has no character development whatsoever than being insanely greedy? Again, it's interesting for some scene but the film is SO LONG. There is no pacing, it just drags on and on. By the time you are 3/4 through the movie you are struggling to give a shit what happens to these crappy people. It's tedious.
But go ahead, whats a film you think that hindsight has been too kind to?
