Movies Which Movies do you think are massively overrated?

Mack Yancy

Mack Yancy

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Nov 28, 2022
Messages
3,630
Reaction score
3,898
They don't have to be bad movies per say. But just movies you feel get too much praise, either critically, commercially or both. This also includes 'cult' movies which have had a huge uptick in viewer praise even if not when it came out.

I've already spoken at length how I think Casino (1995) is a miserable, cynical slog of a movie with zero likeable characters even if I think it's overall still a move of quality.

MV5BNTQ1NmZlNDktZTg0NS00ZjNhLTk5M2QtNzExNjUzY2MwMjliXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyODE5NzE3OTE@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_.jpg


This is not a quality movie, it's a dogshit nonsensical mess of a movie. Now granted it's not like it won any oscars, but the Gen-X DVD bargain bin demographic seems to think this movie is an 'awesome' thriller. It's not. It's ridiculous, none of it makes sense. There is suspension of disbelief and then there is lazy meta-scheming and batman gambits times 100. The script is inane. None of the characters are likable, even the 'violent' scenes aren't cool. They are either too short and stupid or strangely squeamish.

And no I don't want to hear anything about how this film suffered because 'Jamie Foxx changed the ending'.

1. That's a myth that is 95% not true when you look into the production and cast's stories.

2. That film's ending was the least of it's problems. A 'good' ending couldn't have saved that mess.


Okay, your turn.
 
Mack Yancy said:
They don't have to be bad movies per say. But just movies you feel get too much praise, either critically, commercially or both. This also includes 'cult' movies which have had a huge uptick in viewer praise even if not when it came out.

I've already spoken at length how I think Casino (1995) is a miserable, cynical slog of a movie with zero likeable characters even if I think it's overall still a move of quality.

MV5BNTQ1NmZlNDktZTg0NS00ZjNhLTk5M2QtNzExNjUzY2MwMjliXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyODE5NzE3OTE@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_.jpg


This is not a quality movie, it's a dogshit nonsensical mess of a movie. Now granted it's not like it won any oscars, but the Gen-X DVD bargain bin demographic seems to think this movie is an 'awesome' thriller. It's not. It's ridiculous, none of it makes sense. There is suspension of disbelief and then there is lazy meta-scheming and batman gambits times 100. The script is inane. None of the characters are likable, even the 'violent' scenes aren't cool. They are either too short and stupid or strangely squeamish.

And no I don't want to hear anything about how this film suffered because 'Jamie Foxx changed the ending'.

1. That's a myth that is 95% not true when you look into the production and cast's stories.

2. That film's ending was the least of it's problems. A 'good' ending couldn't have saved that mess.


Okay, your turn.
Click to expand...
Thank you, I've been saying this movie is shit for years.

The stupidest scene imo is
Where he sends the fucking torture video too jamie fox's house and his wife takes this strange dvd and decides to not only watch with her daughter, but keep watching and then call her husband crying about it
 
Die Hard 3. It's an above average action film...way worse than Die Hard 2 and everyone thinks it is better.

Some real mediocre stuff has been nominated for Best Picture lately. Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, The Fabelmans, Avatar 2, etc. Chicago winning best picture 20 years ago or whenever was trash.

I can think of a number of movies that I like but everyone else seems to like them substantially more than I do. John Wick, Minority Report, The Deer Hunter, several others.
 
Last edited:
SakurabasEar said:
Thank you, I've been saying this movie is shit for years.

The stupidest scene imo is
Where he sends the fucking torture video too jamie fox's house and his wife takes this strange dvd and decides to not only watch with her daughter, but keep watching and then call her husband crying about it
Click to expand...

"But it's an awesome fun time, not everything has to be The Godfather, bro!"

Motherfuckers no it isn't. I can enjoy 'fun bad' movies. This movie is aggressively boring. It doesn't have the self awareness to be enjoyable on any level, it's a movie equivalent of a high school dropout who thinks he's 'educated' because he watched an illuminati conspiracy video on YouTube. It's offensively dumb.
 
TCE said:
The Godfathers.

One was good, second was long and boring.

Both are so overrated.
Click to expand...

As someone who thinks the first movie almost completely deserves it's praise as a masterpiece, I agree that the second one does drag.

It's just not as interesting as the first one, and splicing the Vito Prequel stuff in with the present day just made the film crawl.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TCE
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Zeke's Chaingun
Movies Movies that are your "Guilty Pleasures"?
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
2K
Doughie99
Doughie99
Bornstarch
Just watched Big Fish. Older movies are just better.
Replies
9
Views
294
Madmick
Madmick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,947
Messages
56,679,858
Members
175,343
Latest member
World beater

Share this page

Back
Top