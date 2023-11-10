They don't have to bemovies per say. But just movies you feel get too much praise, either critically, commercially or both. This also includes 'cult' movies which have had a huge uptick in viewer praise even if not when it came out.I've already spoken at length how I think Casino (1995) is a miserable, cynical slog of a movie with zero likeable characters even if I think it's overall still a move of quality.This is not a quality movie, it's a dogshit nonsensical mess of a movie. Now granted it's not like it won any oscars, but the Gen-X DVD bargain bin demographic seems to think this movie is an 'awesome' thriller. It's not. It's ridiculous, none of it makes sense. There is suspension of disbelief and then there is lazy meta-scheming and batman gambits times 100. The script is inane. None of the characters are likable, even the 'violent' scenes aren't cool. They are either too short and stupid or strangely squeamish.And no I don't want to hear anything about how this film suffered because 'Jamie Foxx changed the ending'.1. That's a myth that is 95% not true when you look into the production and cast's stories.2. That film's ending was the least of it's problems. A 'good' ending couldn't have saved that mess.Okay, your turn.