Dalarna3 said: It seems like a scam to push out increasing costs to consumers without actually raising prices/wages. Click to expand...

It's exactly this. Companies are making more profit because of automation and instead of losing that profit by paying their employees more, they are passing the burden on to the buyer/consumer. This is why we need regulation and why end stage capitalism is so corrupt.I ordered a pizza recently and picked it up at the counter. Both the cashier and the screen itself asked if I wanted to add a tip. Why? For you to hand me the box? When automation happens, the profit should be split between the workers and the owners. Instead, the profit goes into the pockets of the owners and the wages stay the same.I have zero problems tipping actual servers that are giving you drinks, bringing you your food and waiting on you. Just a cashier taking your order? That's ridiculous and another sign we are in the end stages of capitalism.