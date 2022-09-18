Economy North American Consumers Increasingly Frustrated at Tipping Culture

This shit is absolutely out of hand. Now restaurants expect tips for takeout, not to mention retail shops.
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.

In the worst of the pandemic, many Canadians upped their tips for essential workers like restaurant staff and delivery drivers in recognition of the health risks they took serving people. Yet with most pandemic restrictions lifted and inflation pushing up the cost of everything, some people are feeling uncomfortable with the pressure to tip more -- including at businesses where tipping wasn't traditionally expected.

Tipping amounts also appear to have been impacted by inflation. Tipping prompts at some point-of-sale terminals increasingly suggest amounts ranging from 18 to 30 per cent, though another amount can be manually added. That's often on top of tax and higher menu prices overall.

"It seems like now 15 per cent is rude," Green said.
https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/now...gue-hits-customers-as-requests-rise-1.6071227
 
You used to just tip waiters/bartenders, now everywhere you go people are wanting tips at the front counter for just handing you shit. It's getting out of hand. I was OK with doing it during the lockdowns but now it's just gouging along with the increase in prices for everything.
 
This trend started before the pandemic, it's just greed. You basically have to select custom amount and put what you want. I find it funny that the people in that article are saying they feel peer pressured to tip an absurd percentage (or tip at all, for takeout) because the machine offers it as a option. If that's the pathetic level of willpower these people have, being bullied by a fucking inanimate object, no wonder they're lining up for their 5th booster tested on 8 mice.
 
I’ve bartended for over a decade and of course relied on tips, but yes I agree with the a lot of the tipping bullshit nowadays. Next gas stations are going to start prompting 20% tips on everything.

On takeout it depends on the type of place I’m getting it from.
 
This is why I only order take out. For the amount I should tip I could pay for another meal for an additional diner. Very stupid part of our culture. Anyone also notice that the default setting to pay online is 15%? You have to click 0. Kind of scummy
 
I will always tip extremely generously for bartenders and for restaurants workers but I'm not going to tip at a takeout place and I'm not going to start tipping regular cashiers either.


What we need is a minimum wage in this country that can support a dignified life.
 
1) I will tip whatever I damn well please
2) I refuse to spend money at places where they demand excessively high tips

Had a restaurant try to ding me with a mandatory 25% tip, I told them I was going to walk out without paying if they didn't reset the machine. My job isn't to subsidize shit wages and enable the continued exploitation of underpaid workers.
 
It seems like a scam to push out increasing costs to consumers without actually raising prices/wages.
It's exactly this. Companies are making more profit because of automation and instead of losing that profit by paying their employees more, they are passing the burden on to the buyer/consumer. This is why we need regulation and why end stage capitalism is so corrupt.

I ordered a pizza recently and picked it up at the counter. Both the cashier and the screen itself asked if I wanted to add a tip. Why? For you to hand me the box? When automation happens, the profit should be split between the workers and the owners. Instead, the profit goes into the pockets of the owners and the wages stay the same.

I have zero problems tipping actual servers that are giving you drinks, bringing you your food and waiting on you. Just a cashier taking your order? That's ridiculous and another sign we are in the end stages of capitalism.
 
I'm more frustrated by all the tacked on fees. Looked at a hotel room at a local resort, the listed price goes up 25% when fees and taxes are added on. Concert tickets are the worst, getting charged "convenience fees" for a digital ticket that costs them absolutely nothing should be criminal.
I don't mind tipping a few bucks and the rounded up change even when I pick something up, but won't tip as much as I would for delivery or full sit-down service (obviously).
 
I was just in Denver, and some co-workers and I went out for dinner. I got a $58 Buffalo prime rib (it was delicious) but after tax and a whopping 20% auto gratuity (group of 5) the bill was $76 and there was a tip line, u can eat a smegma penis if u think I'm going to tip after that.
 
I tip well but hate tipping culture and the ramifications of it
 
If i have to drive to get it you are getting a dollar best case scenario.
 
It seems like a scam to push out increasing costs to consumers without actually raising prices/wages.
It actually is completely rooted in racism. Prior to the civil war, Americans hated the tipping culture that was practiced overseas and it was not a part of our culture. After the war when the saves were freed, they couldn’t find paying work almost anywhere. So instead of being paid, they worked at jobs where they worked for tips only and tipping culture was born in the US.

Today it really is a way for companies to get low cost labor. I’d like to see it go away but I don’t imagine that it will.
 
