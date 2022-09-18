Orgasmo
This shit is absolutely out of hand. Now restaurants expect tips for takeout, not to mention retail shops.
https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/now...gue-hits-customers-as-requests-rise-1.6071227Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
In the worst of the pandemic, many Canadians upped their tips for essential workers like restaurant staff and delivery drivers in recognition of the health risks they took serving people. Yet with most pandemic restrictions lifted and inflation pushing up the cost of everything, some people are feeling uncomfortable with the pressure to tip more -- including at businesses where tipping wasn't traditionally expected.
Tipping amounts also appear to have been impacted by inflation. Tipping prompts at some point-of-sale terminals increasingly suggest amounts ranging from 18 to 30 per cent, though another amount can be manually added. That's often on top of tax and higher menu prices overall.
"It seems like now 15 per cent is rude," Green said.