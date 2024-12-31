Non wrestlers who got good enough to outwrestle wrestlers list

Wrestlers = people who wrestled before MMA career.



Non-wrestlers = people who only started wrestling for MMA.



Charles Oliveira is a BJJ/striking guy but he went on to outwrestle Michael Chandler.



Demian Maia pulled guard a lot in sport jiu-jitsu but went on to trash around Chael Sonnen and D1 wrestlers.



Of course we all know about GSP becoming one of the wrestling GOATs but not actually wrestling before MMA.



It's an interesting list isn't it? It's actually rare to see people outwrestle fighters who wrestled from childhood but in the context of MMA I guess it happens sometimes.



And by the way, when I talk about outwrestling I mean actually taking opponent down more than the other way around, not sprawl n ' brawls.