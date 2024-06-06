Arqueto
Standings from the first round:
01. @Tronald Dump - 47 - votes
02. @Wreckless - 43 - votes
03. @Arqueto - 38 - votes
04. @Reach4theSky - 32 - votes
05. @Siver! - 30 - votes
06. @Natural Order - 29 - votes
07. @Sweater of AV - 27 - votes
08. @SenorFranko - 21 - votes - TIE
08. @MT7 - 21 - votes - TIE
09. @Van Daz - 17 - votes
10. @AmonTobin - 16 - votes
11. @Otto! - 15 - votes - TIE
11. @Myrddin Wild - 15 - votes - TIE
12. @AleYeah - 13 - votes
13. @kuf - 11 - votes
14. @Your Account - 10 - votes
15. @fighters_respect - 8 - votes
16. @Davidjacksonjones - 7 - votes
02. @Tronald Dump
03. @Siver!
04. @Davidjacksonjones
05. @SenorFranko
06. @kuf
07. @Van Daz
08. @fighters_respect
09. @Myrddin Wild
10. @Wreckless
11. @Your Account
12. @AleYeah
13. @MT7
14. @AmonTobin
15. @Reach4theSky
16. @Otto!
17. @Natural Order
18. @Arqueto
NGS V10 will be a two round event. Round 1 will be for UFC 302 Makhachev vs Poirier Jun 1st, 2024. The top 20 Shoops will advance to the Final Round which will be for UFC 303 McGregor vs Chandler Jun 29, 2024. Entries will be due around 72 hours after the main event start time. *Note that all times and dates will be for USA East Coast (EST).
We are live with the voting for Round 1 of the "Non Gif Shoop Contest V10" (NGS). Vote for your 6 favourite Shoops!
• You have 6 votes total
• Voting will be open for 3 days.
• You can change your votes if you want.
That's it!
******************************* PRIZES *******************************01. @Sweater of AV
So far we have $135 in prizes!!
$50 @Arqueto $40 @Reach4theSky $30 Anonymous Sherbro $15 @Wreckless and a Shadtrophy from brother @Draxton
Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "NGS V10 Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.
*******************************************************************************
You have 6 votes total, so choose your 6 favourite shoops.
