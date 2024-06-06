  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Shoop NON GIF SHOOP CONTEST V10 (Round 1) VOTING THREAD UFC 302 NAMES REVEALED

VOTE FOR YOU 6 FAVORITE SHOOPS. YOU GET 6 VOTES. YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR VOTE.

  • Total voters
    92
  • Poll closed .
Arqueto

Arqueto

'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
@Gold
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
24,054
Reaction score
81,934
Sign-up Thread

Standings from the first round:

01. @Tronald Dump - 47 - votes
02. @Wreckless - 43 - votes
03. @Arqueto - 38 - votes
04. @Reach4theSky - 32 - votes
05. @Siver! - 30 - votes
06. @Natural Order - 29 - votes
07. @Sweater of AV - 27 - votes
08. @SenorFranko - 21 - votes - TIE
08. @MT7 - 21 - votes - TIE
09. @Van Daz - 17 - votes
10. @AmonTobin - 16 - votes
11. @Otto! - 15 - votes - TIE
11. @Myrddin Wild - 15 - votes - TIE
12. @AleYeah - 13 - votes
13. @kuf - 11 - votes
14. @Your Account - 10 - votes
15. @fighters_respect - 8 - votes
16. @Davidjacksonjones - 7 - votes

We are live with the voting for Round 1 of the "Non Gif Shoop Contest V10" (NGS). Vote for your 6 favourite Shoops!


You have 6 votes total
• Voting will be open for 3 days.
• You can change your votes if you want.

That's it!
NGS V10 will be a two round event. Round 1 will be for UFC 302 Makhachev vs Poirier Jun 1st, 2024. The top 20 Shoops will advance to the Final Round which will be for UFC 303 McGregor vs Chandler Jun 29, 2024. Entries will be due around 72 hours after the main event start time. *Note that all times and dates will be for USA East Coast (EST).

******************************* PRIZES *******************************

So far we have $135 in prizes!!

$50 @Arqueto $40 @Reach4theSky $30 Anonymous Sherbro $15 @Wreckless and a Shadtrophy from brother @Draxton


Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "NGS V10 Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.

*******************************************************************************

You have 6 votes total, so choose your 6 favourite shoops.
01. @Sweater of AV
ZZMgYDO.jpeg


02. @Tronald Dump
ISL-S12-UFC-302-SHOOP.png


03. @Siver!
AasDM46.jpeg


04. @Davidjacksonjones
oaFFDQv.png


05. @SenorFranko
RLCeDuu.jpeg


06. @kuf
ufc302-final-2.png



07. @Van Daz
knexSPT.png


08. @fighters_respect
Cww2KJK.png


09. @Myrddin Wild
ZV6ip4F.jpeg


10. @Wreckless
5ZoDqQc.jpeg


11. @Your Account
csVkIbX.jpeg


12. @AleYeah
53755127118_eb274f3853_o.jpg


13. @MT7
Rx3MbMI_d.webp


14. @AmonTobin
LHp1Bw9.jpeg


15. @Reach4theSky
UG8uAFI.png


16. @Otto!
ujHJsjy.jpeg


17. @Natural Order
TeqBPER.jpeg


18. @Arqueto
6QCLJtf.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arqueto
  • Poll
Shoop The Bigwaverider Shoopamania Classic V2 Voting Thread UFC 300 Voting Closed
5 6 7
Replies
131
Views
6K
SenorFranko
SenorFranko
Arqueto
  • Poll
Shoop INTERNATIONAL SHOOP LEAGUE SEASON 12 ROUND 1 VOTING THREAD!!! UFC 298
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
4K
Siver!
Siver!
Arqueto
Shoop NON GIF SHOOP CONTEST V10 SIGN UP AND TRASH TALKING THREAD (UFC 302 & 303)
8 9 10
Replies
197
Views
5K
Arqueto
Arqueto

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,037
Messages
55,668,509
Members
174,886
Latest member
FELIPETHEEAGLEVEIGA

Share this page

Back
Top