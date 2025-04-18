Shoop NON GIF SHOOP CONTEST V11 VOTING THREAD UFC 314 WINNERS REVEALED!

We are live with the voting for the "Non Gif Shoop Contest V11" (NGS). Vote for your 5 favourite Shoops!


You have 5 votes total
• Voting will be open for 3 days.
• You can change your votes if you want.

That's it!

NGS V11 is a ONE-ROUND event. This event was for UFC 314 Volkanovski vs Lopes April 12th.


******************************* PRIZES *******************************
So far we have $115 in prize money

$50 @carole simmons $35 @Wreckless $30 @Arqueto $15 @Natural Order

Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "NGS V11 Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.

*******************************************************************************

You have 5 votes total, so choose your 5 favourite shoops.
01. @AmonTobin
ZilrshL.jpeg


02. @Otto!
sicMsAo.jpeg


03. @Reach4theSky
ptEDCpt.jpeg


04. @SenorFranko
NomW2k2.jpeg


05. @Dillydilly
vmyT9al.jpeg


06. @Pequeño Corey
YgBHsih.jpeg


07. @Van Daz
DBygmVh.png


08. @Tronald Dump
PSX-20250417-201840.jpg


09. @Arqueto
LKV6mwI.jpeg


10. @Myrddin Wild
lcevMIZ.jpeg


11. @Sweater of AV
1POxypA.jpeg


12. @Natural Order
4fsKfKb.jpeg


13. @Wreckless
yj55Or5.jpeg


14. @Siver!
dtIoU0X.png




 
Great shoops everyone!! some of them are hilarious, I love number 3 the Bryce Mitchell action figure hahahaha :D can't stop laughing, that is great. It reminds me of the Cecil Peoples action figure back in the day when Cecil was running rampant with his pre-filled out scorecards lol.

All of the shoops are so good, really well done! you guys are so creative and talented. Number 3 and number 9 are my favorite ones, but all of them are so good.
 
You gotta love waking up on a holiday with a nice cup of coffee to peruse the amazing work of the Sherdog shoop scene!

espresso-classy.gif


Awesome entries folks, so creative, hilarious, bizarre and downright disturbing.

Good luck to all the entrants and a huge thanks to brother @Arqueto for keeping this all organized for us. Your hard work is appreciated. Much love to all the other donators as well!!!
 
