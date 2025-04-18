Arqueto
'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
We are live with the voting for the "Non Gif Shoop Contest V11" (NGS). Vote for your 5 favourite Shoops!01. @AmonTobin
02. @Otto!
03. @Reach4theSky
04. @SenorFranko
05. @Dillydilly
06. @Pequeño Corey
07. @Van Daz
08. @Tronald Dump
09. @Arqueto
10. @Myrddin Wild
11. @Sweater of AV
12. @Natural Order
13. @Wreckless
14. @Siver!
