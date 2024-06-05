Nobody cares about that Conor-Chandler fight in all honesty - Tho if Whittaker-Chimaev fall thru there will be a riot

In that Conor-Chandler fight there was nothing on the line literally just a gimme fight but Chimaev vs Whittaker is the fight of the year hands down. There is alot on the line here and the only fight I will tune in for this June. I honestly didn´t watch UFC 302 just read about the result. Also I haven´t watched a fight since Pereira Ko´ed hill on UFC 300. The cards are just watered down
 
Congratulations. Why should we care about your opinion? Since you are an admitted casual.

Also, speak for yourself. Like it or not, a Conor McGregor fight is huge news, and lots of people care about it.
 
You haven't watched a fight in almost two months. You didn't watch Poirier vs Makhachev or Strickland vs Costa. You are a casual.

Edit: Sorry for being a dick. You are not a casual. I just needed a snack.
 
That would suck if Khamzat cracked under the pressure again

N1iHqq0.jpg
 
<mma4>Would have to agree with this. Although I think OP is lying about not watching 302. I could understand not watchin everything else after 300 but not 302? sounds like BS to me.
 
"Nobody cares about that Conor-Chandler fight"


Meanwhile there are literally ten threads about it on the front page of this forum.

You are more than welcome to not particularly care about the fight. I don't particularly care about it, and I haven't believed it will actually happen for a while now. McGregor's lifestyle (his addictions) are not compatible with elite competition.

I just take exceptions to your statement that no one cares about it.
 
First of all Costa needs to be fighting folks like Bo Nickal, Aliskerov etc etc not Sean Strickland or Whittaker. I knew Strickland was gonna beat him hence I had no interest in watching it in fact I kinda knew Costa was finished since his Rockhold fight. I also had Makh as massive favorite all tho I respect Dustin he is a dog just thought Islam was to much for him. Fights I would see next are the following Islam vs Arman, Movsar vs Topuria one hell´va fight (Note I don´t want to see Topuria lay and prey holloway for 5 rounds just predictable shxt) I also wanna see Chimaev vs Whittaker winner take on Dricus if Dricus is fighting izzy then I would love to see Chimaev vs Whittaker winner take on winner of Dricus vs Izzy but it doesn´t look like Dricus and Izzy will fight. I wanna see Winner of Belal-Leon vs Shavkat that is a fire fight. I also wanna watch Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane. I love me some highly competitive fights but I hate predictable gimme fights - Edit forgot to add O´malley vs Merab (Would love to see how O´malley deals with someone like Merab would be an interesting watch from an MMA tactical POV also I think O´Malley is very quick and creative which ppl don´t give him credit for I could see him either hurt Merab or get taken under the water 50-50 fight on my books)
 
I would like to formally apologize for calling you a casual. You are more like a cynical hardcore, which is fair.
 
Bros out here throwing jinxes in the air. Whittaker v Khamzat will happen and you will shut up and enjoy it.
 
I stopped watching after the Jailton fight. Hardcores are there for the pre-lims, only casual stick around for the main card.
 
