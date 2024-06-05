Nobody cares about that Conor-Chandler fight in all honesty - Tho if Whittaker-Chimaev fall thru there will be a riot

Ares Black said: You haven't watched a fight in almost two months. You didn't watch Poirier vs Makhachev or Strickland vs Costa. You are a casual. Click to expand...

First of all Costa needs to be fighting folks like Bo Nickal, Aliskerov etc etc not Sean Strickland or Whittaker. I knew Strickland was gonna beat him hence I had no interest in watching it in fact I kinda knew Costa was finished since his Rockhold fight. I also had Makh as massive favorite all tho I respect Dustin he is a dog just thought Islam was to much for him. Fights I would see next are the following Islam vs Arman, Movsar vs Topuria one hell´va fight (Note I don´t want to see Topuria lay and prey holloway for 5 rounds just predictable shxt) I also wanna see Chimaev vs Whittaker winner take on Dricus if Dricus is fighting izzy then I would love to see Chimaev vs Whittaker winner take on winner of Dricus vs Izzy but it doesn´t look like Dricus and Izzy will fight. I wanna see Winner of Belal-Leon vs Shavkat that is a fire fight. I also wanna watch Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane. I love me some highly competitive fights but I hate predictable gimme fights - Edit forgot to add O´malley vs Merab (Would love to see how O´malley deals with someone like Merab would be an interesting watch from an MMA tactical POV also I think O´Malley is very quick and creative which ppl don´t give him credit for I could see him either hurt Merab or get taken under the water 50-50 fight on my books)