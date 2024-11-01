No tax on overtime won't work

Nameless King

Nameless King

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jun 19, 2019
Messages
1,691
Reaction score
1,518
High earners will abuse it to dodge tax.

Will halve their wages and then pay the difference via non-existent 'overtime'.
 
Any system that CAN be abused WILL be abused.

No system is perfect.
 
Actual high earners avoid tax in a much more efficient manner.

They pay themselves in stock (majority of income), then borrow against it, tax free.
Also when they eventually cash out that stock they are taxed at capital gains rate which is lower than the highest tiers of tax, and there are ways to reinvest which postpone and or avoid taxation even further, such as certain real estate investments.


Entire tread is based in faulty logic.
People who could actually manipulate their hourly earning as proposed almost entirely are already paid in salary. Workers paid on hourly wage have little to no say as to what their wage rate is and how it is distributed.

Beyond that you are talking about large scale corruption, and felony tax evasion is already a felony.
 
Last edited:
Not taxing tips won't work either.

It's going to encourage people to try to make more in tips, so industries that didn't tip before will now start asking for tips.

Don't tip your mechanic? He'll remember. And probably enter it in the computer.

Did you tip your doctor? I hope so because you have to come back for a procedure next month.
 
Nameless King said:
High earners will abuse it to dodge tax.

Will halve their wages and then pay the difference via non-existent 'overtime'.
Click to expand...

No tax on overtime earnings is a blessing for the hard working and legally employed,

every other POS will Slam this fantastic financial help...For Employed Americans.

Harris and Biden leeches HATE less taxes their Policies take and give to Sanctuary City Gubmint Thieves and their illegally housed migrants.
 
Last edited:
Fedorgasm said:
Not taxing tips won't work either.

It's going to encourage people to try to make more in tips, so industries that didn't tip before will now start asking for tips.

Don't tip your mechanic? He'll remember. And probably enter it in the computer.

Did you tip your doctor? I hope so because you have to come back for a procedure next month.
Click to expand...
inb4 this ends up in war room.

Also Trump has already taken the position that 'Tips belong to the Employer and not employee, unless they want to pass them on', so if he gets his 'no tax on tips' thur, it is a giveaway to business owners and not workers.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Not taxing tips won't work either.

It's going to encourage people to try to make more in tips, so industries that didn't tip before will now start asking for tips.
Click to expand...


There are already places that never asked for tips that are now attempting to ask for them.


I doubt places like Dr’s and automotive shops will start doing it. Especially because it’s voluntary, wouldn’t make sense for them. Those types will want guaranteed money thru rates that are built in.

Don’t make sense to beg for a 20 when you’re rate is like 150 an hour (shop wise).. and Dr’s make so much it also wouldn’t make any sense
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,230
Messages
56,437,199
Members
175,220
Latest member
raysins

Share this page

Back
Top