No Real UFC Stars Left

IronGolem007

IronGolem007

Po Atan
Yellow Card
Joined
Nov 24, 2022
Messages
4,926
Reaction score
10,176
The UFC is losing talent in almost every division. There are almost no champions I would pay to see fight.

Last night, even though UFC fight night was free (for ESPN-Plus members), I wouldn't even waste my time watching the fights last night. I only watched the last rounds of two fights: Jacoby's KO and Buckley's stoppage of Colby.

Jacoby's KO was exciting; the Colby fight was boring.

That said, of the current UFC champions, these are the only ones I would actually pay to see fight:


HEAVYWEIGHT (up to 265)
Jon Jones (Defenses: 1)
COMMENT: Would pay to see Jones fight either Aspinall or Pereira. Don't care to see Jones fight anyone else at HW. Jones' fight IQ + savagery makes him always interesting and dependable.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205)
Alex Pereira (Defenses: 3)
COMMENT: Would pay to see Pereira fight most anyone in the division; dude is always looking to kill or be killed. And he usually does the killing. Doesn't give two shits about anything but winning by finish. Will always pay to see this.

MIDDLEWEIGHT (185)
Dricus Du Plessis (Defenses: 1)
COMMENT: Honestly hate Duplessis' style. His fight against Strickland was boring AF. Would only pay to see Dricus fight Chimaev, and not sure who I would be rooting for.

WELTERWEIGHT (170)
Belal Muhammad (Defenses: 0)
COMMENT: Not a fan of Belal at all. Would never pay to see him do anything.

LIGHTWEIGHT (155)
Islam Makhachev (Defenses: 3)
COMMENT: Makhachev is talented, but he has no charisma, almost reminds me of "Gomer Pyle" with muscles, never an inspiration. His extreme Dagestan training has made him difficult to be; but I don't think he could whip one side of his mentor, Khabib. Islam may have finished Volkanovski in the second fight, but he looked like ship in the first fight, which I thought Volkanovski won. Makhachev seems more like a front runner to me, and is only the king of a broken division of failed-efforts against Khabib.

FEATHERWEIGHT (145)
Ilia Topuria (Defenses: 1)
COMMENT: Would pay to see Topuria fight most opponents. Dude comes to finish and is always looking to mix it up.

BANTAMWEIGHT (135)
Merab Dvalishvili (Defenses: 0)
COMMENT: I admire Merab in many ways, but can't stand watching fights go the distance. Would not pay

FLYWEIGHT (125)
Alexandre Pantoja (Defenses: 3)
COMMENT: Would pay to see Pantoja fight most opponents. Dude comes to fight, and as tough as nails.

WOMAN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (135)
Julianna Peña (Defenses: 0)
COMMENT: Peña is gritty, but so technically unsound it's painful to watch.

WOMAN'S FLYWEIGHT (125)
Valentina Shevchenko (Defenses: 0)
COMMENT: Never liked Shevchenko, would not pay to see her fight again.

STRAWWEIGHT (115)
Zhang Weili (Defenses: 2)
COMMENT: I was a big fan of Weili, and in a way still am. I would pay to see her fight Rose again, or maybe Shevchenko, just on the outside chance she might win. But I can't think of any one else that I pay to see her fight. Wish her well though.


Which champions would you pay money to see fight?

Most any of these I would watch for free, but I'm getting sick of spending $80 every other weekend for bullshit.

As much as I liked Pantoja, I didn't pay for his last fight. Would probably pay to see his next, because he really look good.

Thoughts?
 
I don't really agree with the way the TS frames this, but I think it is true that the UFC is about their brand and not individual stars. However, that is also partially to do with the fact that there just aren't any fighters capable of being a breakout commercial sensation right now, and the last one the UFC had is a raper like Diddy. They seem to be managing commercial success with the brand though, I don't think I'm in on the idea the UFC dying, lol
 
IronGolem007 said:
I wouldn't even waste my time watching the fights last night.
Click to expand...
You missed some pretty good shit like Kape's fight, Cub's war with Quarantillo, Joel's mauling of Klose and MJ's KO of Azaitar. Brutal finishes and great fights, much better than some PPVs imo.

I don't look at names anymore, but rather matchups. Some prelim bouts deliver more than marquee fights.
 
UFC been dying for 2+ decades here, surely they've set some record for surviving an obviously terminal condition this long.

Somebody save this "i won't pay for any of these" thread for next time OP is griping on pay issues.
 
I think the belts are going through transition, but these champs are better than the recent ones.
 
If you disagree with TS he might try to fight you over the internet and talk about his masculinity. Maybe post a photo or two of himself. Watch out, guys.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Geniusss
Rank the current Champs
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Geniusss
Geniusss
Geniusss
Most dominant champs in UFC history, by division
Replies
15
Views
606
Geniusss
Geniusss
don't ask
We've got a bunch of noob champs. UPDATE:Topuria leaves Max lying on the canvas
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
6K
WildShrimper
WildShrimper

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,724
Messages
56,666,534
Members
175,338
Latest member
sesen

Share this page

Back
Top