No Real UFC Stars Left

The UFC is losing talent in almost every division. There are almost no champions I would pay to see fight.



Last night, even though UFC fight night was free (for ESPN-Plus members), I wouldn't even waste my time watching the fights last night. I only watched the last rounds of two fights: Jacoby's KO and Buckley's stoppage of Colby.



Jacoby's KO was exciting; the Colby fight was boring.



That said, of the current UFC champions, these are the only ones I would actually pay to see fight:





HEAVYWEIGHT (up to 265)

Jon Jones (Defenses: 1)

COMMENT : Would pay to see Jones fight either Aspinall or Pereira. Don't care to see Jones fight anyone else at HW. Jones' fight IQ + savagery makes him always interesting and dependable.



LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205)

Alex Pereira (Defenses: 3)

COMMENT : Would pay to see Pereira fight most anyone in the division; dude is always looking to kill or be killed. And he usually does the killing. Doesn't give two shits about anything but winning by finish. Will always pay to see this.



MIDDLEWEIGHT (185)

Dricus Du Plessis (Defenses: 1)

COMMENT : Honestly hate Duplessis' style. His fight against Strickland was boring AF. Would only pay to see Dricus fight Chimaev, and not sure who I would be rooting for.



WELTERWEIGHT (170)

Belal Muhammad (Defenses: 0)

COMMENT : Not a fan of Belal at all. Would never pay to see him do anything.



LIGHTWEIGHT (155)

Islam Makhachev (Defenses: 3)

COMMENT : Makhachev is talented, but he has no charisma, almost reminds me of "Gomer Pyle" with muscles, never an inspiration. His extreme Dagestan training has made him difficult to be; but I don't think he could whip one side of his mentor, Khabib. Islam may have finished Volkanovski in the second fight, but he looked like ship in the first fight, which I thought Volkanovski won. Makhachev seems more like a front runner to me, and is only the king of a broken division of failed-efforts against Khabib.



FEATHERWEIGHT (145)

Ilia Topuria (Defenses: 1)

COMMENT: Would pay to see Topuria fight most opponents. Dude comes to finish and is always looking to mix it up.



BANTAMWEIGHT (135)

Merab Dvalishvili (Defenses: 0)

COMMENT : I admire Merab in many ways, but can't stand watching fights go the distance. Would not pay



FLYWEIGHT (125)

Alexandre Pantoja (Defenses: 3)

COMMENT: Would pay to see Pantoja fight most opponents. Dude comes to fight, and as tough as nails.



WOMAN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (135)

Julianna Peña (Defenses: 0)

COMMENT : Peña is gritty, but so technically unsound it's painful to watch.



WOMAN'S FLYWEIGHT (125)

Valentina Shevchenko (Defenses: 0)

COMMENT : Never liked Shevchenko, would not pay to see her fight again.



STRAWWEIGHT (115)

Zhang Weili (Defenses: 2)

COMMENT : I was a big fan of Weili, and in a way still am. I would pay to see her fight Rose again, or maybe Shevchenko, just on the outside chance she might win. But I can't think of any one else that I pay to see her fight. Wish her well though.





Which champions would you pay money to see fight?



Most any of these I would watch for free, but I'm getting sick of spending $80 every other weekend for bullshit.



As much as I liked Pantoja, I didn't pay for his last fight. Would probably pay to see his next, because he really look good.



Thoughts?