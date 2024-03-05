No Plan Survives Contact with the Enemy.

I'm on holiday this week. I planned to hit the gym hard, since I'd have plenty of recovery time.



My plan was intact until roughly 00:30 Monday morning, when my father tripped going to the toilet and face-planted into the bedroom door. He suffered bruises to his back, hands and knees, as well as cuts to his head and mouth.



I made him as comfortable as possible and phoned the Ambulance Service. After checking him over, they took us to hospital, so my Dad could be treated by the doctors at Accident and Emergency. He didn't suffer any major injuries, thank God, and after 12 hours of waiting for various tests we were allowed home.



I didn't train at all yesterday because, unless you're some kind of freak like a US Marine or Army Ranger, hard physical training following 30 hours without sleep is not going to end well. But I'll start training today or tomorrow. I won't be going to the gym until I'm sure my Dad can be left safely on his own for at least a couple of hours. And that won't be until the weekend at the very earliest.



So it will Calesthinics and Hill Sprints for the rest of this week. I'm actually quite looking forward to it, as it will be a change of pace. The only problem will be Pull Ups, as my left shoulder still doesn't have full range of motion after being operated on. Can anyone suggest some alternative Bodyweight Pulling Exercises?



Thank you.