No One's Playing SH2 Remake?!

Didn't want to create a thread but I had posted some early thoughts in another SH thread...



Man I love the original Silent Hill 2, was skeptical of the remake but was happy to see all the great reviews...but im not feeling it so far. It does not look, play or feel like a current gen game. The game is quite ugly and I don't mean in an intentionally grimy Silent Hill way. The way the character moves and interacts with the environment feels poor. The combat, while never a SH strong point, feels incredibly clunky. Even the voice acting and character models leave a lot to be desired. I'm still early on and will see it through but I'm not siding with the reviews so far.



Played a few more hours last night and it's grown on me a little more. I think it's good so far, not great. I'm not gonna lie, it's still fucking scary as hell. The original is the scariest game ive played and the remake absolutely captures that same feeling. I definitely think it's the type of game I'll play once and then trade it. It's cool. I like it. But im never going to want to play it again. It's not "fun" even in the way like Resident Evil and The Last of Us are fun.