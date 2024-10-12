No One's Playing SH2 Remake?!

Not a thread on the front page and the game just came out. Game too scary? I'm playing and it's great so far. They really captured the dreadful atmosphere of the original. I'm only at one of the apartments so far and properly getting my ass kicked. Combat isn't great but serviceable.
 
I installed it last night but didn’t get a chance to play. Definitely going to get into it this weekend.

I’ve never played much from the franchise so really looking forward to it.
 
Yeah it's amazing. I'm blown away by how good it is. This is everything I want from a horror game. I'm honestly liking it more than RE4 Remake and RE Village. If you're someone like me who loved RE7 and was a bit disappointed Capcom went back too much into the action genre than this game is perfect for you. Not to say those games were bad, I personally liked them too but psychological horror with great atmosphere is hard to top for me. Surprise goty contender for me thus far.
 
Too much of a backlog, still playing BG3. I'll buy it (again) when it's not full price.
 
I love Silent Hill, especially 2. I don't feel like dropping $100 for it right now though (Cdn) while im still playong other titles. As Halloween gets closer and I finish Shattered Space and maybe Rogue Trader (meaty game) I doubt I'll be able to stop myself.

I still want to buy Space Marine 2 as well.
 
As a SEGA kid, I missed out on Silent Hill. It always looked good.

If there is a remake for the first Silent Hill, I may give it and the sequel a go.

I also really liked the film Jacobs Ladder..
 
Didn't want to create a thread but I had posted some early thoughts in another SH thread...

Man I love the original Silent Hill 2, was skeptical of the remake but was happy to see all the great reviews...but im not feeling it so far. It does not look, play or feel like a current gen game. The game is quite ugly and I don't mean in an intentionally grimy Silent Hill way. The way the character moves and interacts with the environment feels poor. The combat, while never a SH strong point, feels incredibly clunky. Even the voice acting and character models leave a lot to be desired. I'm still early on and will see it through but I'm not siding with the reviews so far.

Played a few more hours last night and it's grown on me a little more. I think it's good so far, not great. I'm not gonna lie, it's still fucking scary as hell. The original is the scariest game ive played and the remake absolutely captures that same feeling. I definitely think it's the type of game I'll play once and then trade it. It's cool. I like it. But im never going to want to play it again. It's not "fun" even in the way like Resident Evil and The Last of Us are fun.
 
I love Silent Hill, especially 2. I don't feel like dropping $100 for it right now though (Cdn) while im still playong other titles. As Halloween gets closer and I finish Shattered Space and maybe Rogue Trader (meaty game) I doubt I'll be able to stop myself.

I still want to buy Space Marine 2 as well.
....its $100?
 
Haven’t picked it up but definitely interested. Probably would make a decent game for the Halloween season but I’ll wait for next year.
 
I've played 2-4 already. Not interested in a remake. I was hoping they'd remake/remaster SH1 instead
 
In the backlog, been a stacked couple of months, all my extra time stuck finishing up Cyberpunk or messing around on the Dead Rising Remaster.

I'll play it soon as I like a good spooky game for this time of the year, which it'll pair up nicely when Phasmophobia comes out on consoles soon as well.
 
