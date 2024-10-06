No MMA guy can stand with Alex. Pereira vs Vakhitov in UFC?

Assuming Vakhitov wins in Danas contender series this season and earns a title shot. I'd love to see this trilogy fight in UFC
 
The very obvious solution is grapple with him.

But Alex Pereira is being protected from fighters with decent wrestling
I think your brains protected from making coherent statements.


You’ve been cucked thoroughly by Alex for a few years now and you always start crying and throwing shade after he continues accomplishing greatness.

Stop being a meatriding fanboy and start being an MMA fan.

I will get laughed out of the room, and that's fine. But I truly believe Magomed can and will. He will make short work of Rakic and hopefully we get to see the matchup play out.
 
It’s mma - anyone can knock out anyone on any given day

NOBODY can beat everybody

Everyone gets caught eventually

Sure Ank could catch Alex first round …. But Ank could get caught first round from
Someone Alex already beat aswell

Nobody is invincible in a fist fight
 
I think your brains protected from making coherent statements.


You’ve been cucked thoroughly by Alex for a few years now and you always start crying and throwing shade after he continues accomplishing greatness.

Stop being a meatriding fanboy and start being an MMA fan.

Dude you are the one meat riding here

I just stated obvious facts. Don’t understand the hate.
 
I think your brains protected from making coherent statements.


You’ve been cucked thoroughly by Alex for a few years now and you always start crying and throwing shade after he continues accomplishing greatness.

Stop being a meatriding fanboy and start being an MMA fan.

Just ignore the turd, he's literally one of the biggest shit posters on here. I used to respond to him but absolutely ignore all his shit bc it's gotten to a point where he's just a pathetic obvious troll that says stuff to try and trigger ppl without looking like the bad guy.
 
It’s mma - anyone can knock out anyone on any given day

NOBODY can beat everybody

Everyone gets caught eventually

Sure Ank could catch Alex first round …. But Ank could get caught first round from
Someone Alex already beat aswell

Nobody is invincible in a fist fight
I disagree. Alex shows there's levels to this. If Alex was susceptible to getting KOd early in the first round he would have by now against dangerous strikers like Hill, Jiri, and Khalil. I think the only person who can beat Alex is another elite kickboxer like Izzy did. If Vakhitov wins a couple id like to see a fast tracked title fight
 
I think your brains protected from making coherent statements.


You’ve been cucked thoroughly by Alex for a few years now and you always start crying and throwing shade after he continues accomplishing greatness.

Stop being a meatriding fanboy and start being an MMA fan.

Like the "MMA fans" that start to use ad hominems if someone suggests Alex should face someone who will grapple him and is a competent grappler. MMA fan must have a new meaning that's more akin to a kickboxing fan, these days.
 
Just ignore the turd, he's literally one of the biggest shit posters on here. I used to respond to him but absolutely ignore all his shit bc it's gotten to a point where he's just a pathetic obvious troll that says stuff to try and trigger ppl without looking like the bad guy.
I am not a troll. Just because I don’t like a popular fighter.

I legitimately do believe Alex is being protected and its unfair

I actually have legitimate arguments behind things I say.

Having different opinions isn’t trolling
 
I will get laughed out of the room, and that's fine. But I truly believe Magomed can and will. He will make short work of Rakic and hopefully we get to see the matchup play out.
Ank couldn't even stand with Jan. I don't think he survives Alex
 
I'm too tired for a proper rebuttal, but I'm keeping my receipts for when Ank finishes Alex.
I was actually big on Ank in his first few UFC fights but he can't deal with leg kicks and Alex is a master of them.
 
I will get laughed out of the room, and that's fine. But I truly believe Magomed can and will. He will make short work of Rakic and hopefully we get to see the matchup play out.
I don’t think his work with Rakić will be short. It will be a tough fight for both. That fight is actually what I’m looking forward to the most. Always rooting for my boy Rakić, but Alex - Ank is domething that we need to see and is long overdue.
 
I was actually big on Ank in his first few UFC fights but he can't deal with leg kicks and Alex is a master of them.
I don’t think his work with Rakić will be short. It will be a tough fight for both. That fight is actually what I’m looking forward to the most. Always rooting for my boy Rakić, but Alex - Ank is domething that we need to see and is long overdue.
No disrespect to Rakic btw, I just hold Magomed in high esteem. I believe he's the uncrowned champ, just like Umar at BW.
 
I was actually big on Ank in his first few UFC fights but he can't deal with leg kicks and Alex is a master of them.
I believe he will shore that up. But we will have to wait and see. Basically, I just hope the UFC gives us this fight. Because there's a chance it may not happen.
 
Bruno silva did but in doing so it weakened his eyes.

You saw what happened in the weidman fight.
 
