No MMA guy can stand with Alex. Pereira vs Vakhitov in UFC?

Jinx_AA said: It’s mma - anyone can knock out anyone on any given day



NOBODY can beat everybody



Everyone gets caught eventually



Sure Ank could catch Alex first round …. But Ank could get caught first round from

Someone Alex already beat aswell



Nobody is invincible in a fist fight Click to expand...

I disagree. Alex shows there's levels to this. If Alex was susceptible to getting KOd early in the first round he would have by now against dangerous strikers like Hill, Jiri, and Khalil. I think the only person who can beat Alex is another elite kickboxer like Izzy did. If Vakhitov wins a couple id like to see a fast tracked title fight