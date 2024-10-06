No MMA guy can stand with Alex. Pereira vs Vakhitov in UFC?

PrideNverDies
Assuming Vakhitov wins in Danas contender series this season and earns a title shot. I'd love to see this trilogy fight in UFC
The very obvious solution is grapple with him.
But Alex Pereira is being protected from fighters with decent wrestling
I think your brains protected from making coherent statements.
You’ve been cucked thoroughly by Alex for a few years now and you always start crying and throwing shade after he continues accomplishing greatness.
Stop being a meatriding fanboy and start being an MMA fan.
It’s mma - anyone can knock out anyone on any given day
NOBODY can beat everybody
Everyone gets caught eventually
Sure Ank could catch Alex first round …. But Ank could get caught first round from
Someone Alex already beat aswell
Nobody is invincible in a fist fight
Just ignore the turd, he's literally one of the biggest shit posters on here. I used to respond to him but absolutely ignore all his shit bc it's gotten to a point where he's just a pathetic obvious troll that says stuff to try and trigger ppl without looking like the bad guy.
I will get laughed out of the room, and that's fine. But I truly believe Magomed can and will. He will make short work of Rakic and hopefully we get to see the matchup play out.
I'm too tired for a proper rebuttal, but I'm keeping my receipts for when Ank finishes Alex.
I don't think his work with Rakić will be short. It will be a tough fight for both. That fight is actually what I'm looking forward to the most. Always rooting for my boy Rakić, but Alex - Ank is domething that we need to see and is long overdue.
I was actually big on Ank in his first few UFC fights but he can't deal with leg kicks and Alex is a master of them.
No disrespect to Rakic btw, I just hold Magomed in high esteem. I believe he's the uncrowned champ, just like Umar at BW.
I believe he will shore that up. But we will have to wait and see. Basically, I just hope the UFC gives us this fight. Because there's a chance it may not happen.