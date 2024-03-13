No interest economy , would it work ?

SammyPops said: The govt could not print enough money to keep society moving. Its not just citizens but its companies that borrow. Think of all the construction, infrastructure projects, R&D, supplies requried to produce goods and so on Click to expand...

This is exactly what they do though, they just let a third party skim trillions off the top for the privilege of using our own currency which should be issued debt free by congress and backed by gold to remain stable.They are currently "printing" money like it is going out of style.As to TS question:Theoretically a level/stable or even deflationary system could exist, bitcoin is based on a finite system which would function basically as a deflationary currency once all tokens have been mined if I understand it correctly, since as society continued to grow there would be less for each person and as opposed to the buying value going DOWN in an inflationary market such as we are in now, the buying power would go UP over time.But good luck in reality to see any system in which the elite give over their right to use the monetary system to rob us blind. The world is too corrupt for that. And the elite have sufficient power and wealth to introduce their corruption into any system including a deflationary system.