No interest economy , would it work ?

Buying something with the bank money coming through a loanor a credit card of some kind, is always having some interest attached to that money,
so you borrow 500k from a bank to buy a house, and you have to return 600k , so bank earns 100k for borrowing someone 500k.
Wouldnt it be better for citizens if they could borrow the money from the state, and return the same amount over some time, without interest ?
Why would that not work ?
seems like a more fair approach
