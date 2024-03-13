No interest economy , would it work ?

Buying something with the bank money coming through a loanor a credit card of some kind, is always having some interest attached to that money,
so you borrow 500k from a bank to buy a house, and you have to return 600k , so bank earns 100k for borrowing someone 500k.
Wouldnt it be better for citizens if they could borrow the money from the state, and return the same amount over some time, without interest ?
Why would that not work ?
seems like a more fair approach
 
The govt could not print enough money to keep society moving. Its not just citizens but its companies that borrow. Think of all the construction, infrastructure projects, R&D, supplies requried to produce goods and so on
 
SammyPops said:
The govt could not print enough money to keep society moving. Its not just citizens but its companies that borrow. Think of all the construction, infrastructure projects, R&D, supplies requried to produce goods and so on
This is exactly what they do though, they just let a third party skim trillions off the top for the privilege of using our own currency which should be issued debt free by congress and backed by gold to remain stable.

They are currently "printing" money like it is going out of style.

As to TS question:

Theoretically a level/stable or even deflationary system could exist, bitcoin is based on a finite system which would function basically as a deflationary currency once all tokens have been mined if I understand it correctly, since as society continued to grow there would be less for each person and as opposed to the buying value going DOWN in an inflationary market such as we are in now, the buying power would go UP over time.

But good luck in reality to see any system in which the elite give over their right to use the monetary system to rob us blind. The world is too corrupt for that. And the elite have sufficient power and wealth to introduce their corruption into any system including a deflationary system.
 
Early folks did, as it was against religious law to lend money with interest. Not sure how to go back now though. Maybe some real intelligent folks here could say. Just seems there is too much going on in today's world to have a system like this. Again though, IDK
 
You'd have to provide some incentive to replace interest earned.
 
There's inherent risk with any loan in not being paid back. Those risks are amortized via interest, the riskier the loan the higher the interest. If you didn't have any interest then no one would give out loans, as they not only would possibly lose money but also they would not be able to invest it and make any returns on their money.
 
1) Any lender can make more by investing it elsewhere when compared to 0%.
2) Money loses buying power every year in real terms. 3% on average. Higher these days though.
So the government would be losing money at least due to inflation on every loan handed out + potential earnings they could've made putting it elsewhere. Shortfalls due to inflation would have to be recovered via taxes...
 
