The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which UK residents are forced to pay a £169.50 annual tax for, has been slammed after it promoted the 'music' of Jake Fahri, who in 2008 at age 19 murdered 16-year-old Jimmy Mizen as he waited in line at a bakery with his brother, who Fahri was known to bully.



Jimmy, who was an altar boy at his local church, was described as being of 'immaculate character'. In response to the murder, Jimmy's parents founded a charity which works with schools across the UK to make communities safer by challenging youngsters to become peacemakers.



After being released from his paltry 14-year sentence, Fahri became a 'rapper' - penning lyrics such as "Stuck it on a man and watched him melt like Ben and Jerry's...", which is believed to be in reference to the murder of Jimmy.



The BBC recently aired Fahri's 'music' on its radio stations, with hosts describing the child killer as an 'up and coming star' and claiming he 'really stands out'. Despite receiving backlash, the BBC is yet to apologise.



