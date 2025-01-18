  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which UK residents are forced to pay a £169.50 annual tax for, has been slammed after it promoted the 'music' of Jake Fahri, who in 2008 at age 19 murdered 16-year-old Jimmy Mizen as he waited in line at a bakery with his brother, who Fahri was known to bully.

Jimmy, who was an altar boy at his local church, was described as being of 'immaculate character'. In response to the murder, Jimmy's parents founded a charity which works with schools across the UK to make communities safer by challenging youngsters to become peacemakers.

After being released from his paltry 14-year sentence, Fahri became a 'rapper' - penning lyrics such as "Stuck it on a man and watched him melt like Ben and Jerry's...", which is believed to be in reference to the murder of Jimmy.

The BBC recently aired Fahri's 'music' on its radio stations, with hosts describing the child killer as an 'up and coming star' and claiming he 'really stands out'. Despite receiving backlash, the BBC is yet to apologise.

Thoughts?



 
He should have been never let out I the first place.

You guy are truly fucked over however you vote for what you get.
 
Guy sounds like a total POS and should still be locked up, but labeling a 19 year old that killed a 16 year old a "child killer" is a pretty big stretch.

The lyrics aren't very specific either.
 
Guy sounds like a total POS and should still be locked up, but labeling a 19 year old that killed a 16 year old a "child killer" is a pretty big stretch.

The lyrics aren't very specific either.
I'd say arguing otherwise is a 'pretty big stretch'.
 
I'd say arguing otherwise is a 'pretty big stretch'.
I mean it's just factually incorrect. A 16 year old isn't a child it's a teenager. A child hasn't yet went through puberty.

Again, the guy is obviously a POS I'm not defending him. Should be locked up forever for taking another life IMO, or face the same fate.

This is pretty misleading though.
 
I mean it's just factually incorrect. A 16 year old isn't a child it's a teenager. I child hasn't yet went through puberty.

Again, the guy is obviously a POS I'm not defending him. Should be locked up forever for taking another life IMO, or face the same fate.

This is pretty misleading though.
A 16-year-old is a child in Britain. A 19-year-old is an adult in Britain.

I'm not sure where the confusion is?
 
Guys trash and in no way is this a defence of him. But he threw a glass tray which shattered and glass pierced the poor kids neck.


Still the guy has A record and it was a long history fucking with that family.
 
