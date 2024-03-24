BoxerMaurits
If he does indeed return, who do you want Nick to fight?
What’s the point. If it’s for money just fight one of the Paul brothers in a boxing fight
Thats a winnable fight for one of them at least. I like it. Hopefully UFC brass are lurking this thread.
Tony isn't as washed as Nick looked in his last fight
I am actually afraid to watch it. I heard he had a messed up back and it didn't live up to expectations. I don't know what would be different this time. I think he's broke.
I honestly never thought I'd see Nick quit like that lol. I'll still tune in to watch him fight again tho