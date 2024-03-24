Rumored Nick Diaz hints a comeback

Would a comeback be a smart decision?

War Nick.

Glad his neck is no longer broken.

Feed him Strickland, fuck it.

What’s the point. If it’s for money just fight one of the Paul brothers in a boxing fight
 
Anyone know what contracted salary nick is on because one site had in between 400-500k. If its anywhere near that then no wonder he wants to take another fight.
 
After saying No Mas in the Robbie rematch. I’m not even a tiny bit interested in seeing Nick fight in the UFC.. Period.
 
Lets have it yeah. Just hope he doesn’t start that “why am I doing this” stuff as the fight approaches and the anxiety kicks in.
He posted a screenshot yesterday from a game I think of him vs Kevin Holland, them deleted it
 
He quit vs a shot Robbie Lawler.

Nick is physically and mentally broken.

I would love for him to find peace and stop this bullshit once and for all. Wasn't him into triathlons? Do that Nick
 
I honestly never thought I'd see Nick quit like that lol. I'll still tune in to watch him fight again tho
 
Conor vs Nick is easy money
 
