NHL Stanley cup game 7 (please please keep in Mayberry until after the game)

You should watch this. I don't care if you are not a hockey fan, if you are a sports fan give this game a try.The passion and intensity of playoff hockey is nuts.Plus it is a very easy game to understand, if the puck goes in their net 1 more time than it goes in your net, you win. I mean there is more to it than that, but that is the gist of it.In this case the Edmonton Oilers are trying to sweep the last 4 games after going down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers in the series.If this has been accomplished before it has been very very rare as only 3 teams have ever gotten a series back to 3-3 and I don't know if any of those 3 teams then won the 7th game,So Oilers trying to finish epic comeback in enemy territory and Panthers trying to avoid historic collapse at home.Starts at 8 eastern standard time....GO WATCH