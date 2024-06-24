  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

NHL Stanley cup game 7 (please please keep in Mayberry until after the game)

toasty

toasty

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,232
Reaction score
2,017
You should watch this. I don't care if you are not a hockey fan, if you are a sports fan give this game a try.

The passion and intensity of playoff hockey is nuts.

Plus it is a very easy game to understand, if the puck goes in their net 1 more time than it goes in your net, you win. I mean there is more to it than that, but that is the gist of it.

In this case the Edmonton Oilers are trying to sweep the last 4 games after going down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers in the series.

If this has been accomplished before it has been very very rare as only 3 teams have ever gotten a series back to 3-3 and I don't know if any of those 3 teams then won the 7th game,

So Oilers trying to finish epic comeback in enemy territory and Panthers trying to avoid historic collapse at home.

Starts at 8 eastern standard time....

GO WATCH

word-image-11.jpeg
 
I believe 0-3 comeback to win it has happened 4 times in hockey (once in the Stanley cup in the 40s)

And like 9 times in baseball.

I looked it up when the Mavs were down 0-3 in the NBA finals. An 0-3 comeback has never happened in the NBA.. which I think is crazy.


Ive been watching small amounts of hockey this year. I frankly just don't enjoy it very much. I've tried. Kind of like soccer for me. Too low scoring and frantic for me to get into. But I'll likely turn on tonight's game
 
It’s only happened in baseball once and I was in Boston at the time .. they went on to World Series to win . Dope event
 
CrimsonFan said:
I believe 0-3 comeback to win it has happened 4 times in hockey (once in the Stanley cup in the 40s)

And like 9 times in baseball.

I looked it up when the Mavs were down 0-3 in the NBA finals. An 0-3 comeback has never happened in the NBA.. which I think is crazy.


Ive been watching small amounts of hockey this year. I frankly just don't enjoy it very much. I've tried. Kind of like soccer for me. Too low scoring and frantic for me to get into. But I'll likely turn on tonight's game
Click to expand...
9 times lol where do you get your info?
 
2 reasons to say lets go Oilers

1990-porn-sites-competing-earn-83417789.jpg
 
I've got to touch the Stanley cup twice. First time, they brought it to my work around 2008. And the second time was when the Sharks hosted the all star game in 2019. We went to the all star game fan fest and I took a picture of my girl in her Brent Burns jersey, next to a Wayne Gretzsky statue and said I'd take Burns over the great one <BC1>
 
They would help the broadcast tremendously if they would add a small halo or tail to the puck. Its super hard to keep track of until your eyes get used to it.
 
A comeback after down 3-0 has never happened against a team that was in the finals the year before. Florida made it all the way back to the Stanley Cup, that's another 82 game season and three best of four playoff rounds to make it here. Crazy it's gone to 7 games

Also

They keep advertising the Stanley Cup finals during the final game… I’m pretty sure the people watching it know that it’s on. What an odd ad to run during the game
 
Last edited:
GO PANTHERS
 
Wow! What an amazing series and amazing run for both teams. Exciting game and well worth it to have watched. Edmonton showed some incredible heart and never give up spirit. They will be a force next year. Florida kind of deserved it after what happened last year. Theres nothing like winning your first championship so im happy for them. Oilers will get another shot im sure. In the mean time, they still have 5 championship banners hanging in their rafters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
NHL Stanley Cup Finals Series Props - Edmonton Oilers v Florida Panthers 8pm ET 6-8
2
Replies
22
Views
536
Rawex
Rawex
KDR by RNC
  • Sportsbook Event
NHL: Stanley Cup Game 3! 6-13-24
Replies
6
Views
225
tabascojet
tabascojet
KDR by RNC
  • Sportsbook Event
NHL: Stanley Cup Finals! Game 7! 6-24-24
3 4 5
Replies
98
Views
713
helax
helax
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
It's been about 30 years since a Canadian team won a Stanley Cup.
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,225
Messages
55,745,300
Members
174,917
Latest member
138cfh

Share this page

Back
Top