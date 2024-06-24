NHL Stanley cup game 7 (please please keep in Mayberry until after the game)

toasty
You should watch this. I don't care if you are not a hockey fan, if you are a sports fan give this game a try.
The passion and intensity of playoff hockey is nuts.
Plus it is a very easy game to understand, if the puck goes in their net 1 more time than it goes in your net, you win. I mean there is more to it than that, but that is the gist of it.
In this case the Edmonton Oilers are trying to sweep the last 4 games after going down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers in the series.
If this has been accomplished before it has been very very rare as only 3 teams have ever gotten a series back to 3-3 and I don't know if any of those 3 teams then won the 7th game,
So Oilers trying to finish epic comeback in enemy territory and Panthers trying to avoid historic collapse at home.
Starts at 8 eastern standard time....
GO WATCH
