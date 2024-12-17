I don't believe in "light sparring," for the most part.



Unless you're working on drills, and specific combinations, sparring should be fairly intense.



No, you don't go for the KO if you wobble your sparring partner, you let him back in — but once in, then you continue to go pretty hard.



My trainer always said, "What you do = habit-forming" ... meaning, if you want to BE for real, then you need to train for real.



For example, a professional drummer doesn't "go soft" on the drum set in practice — and then expect to go all out in a rock concert. He may not go full throttle in a jam session, but he will be pretty close to it the whole time.



Again, repetitive drills to master technique notwithstanding, you can't expect to go half-ass in sparring, and be a fearsome killer in the cage.



You have to practice pretty effin hard ... to be prepared to go effin hard at your best when it's for real.



.