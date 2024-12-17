koa pomaikai
Francis Ngannou’s Dirty Play Against Top UFC Title Contender Gets Exposed
Light heavyweight juggernaut Magomed Ankalaev pointed out how once Francis Ngannou tried to knock him out during an intense sparring session.
Ngannou’s attempt to play dirty in sparring and hurt UFC contender gets exposed.
Apparently this was due to Mago previously KOing Dalcha Lungiambula so Ngannou tried to take his head off in sparring.
Do you agree that this was dirty? Or was it fair game?
