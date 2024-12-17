Media Ngannou tried to purposely knockout UFC contender in sparring.

www.essentiallysports.com

Francis Ngannou’s Dirty Play Against Top UFC Title Contender Gets Exposed

Light heavyweight juggernaut Magomed Ankalaev pointed out how once Francis Ngannou tried to knock him out during an intense sparring session.
Ngannou’s attempt to play dirty in sparring and hurt UFC contender gets exposed.

Apparently this was due to Mago previously KOing Dalcha Lungiambula so Ngannou tried to take his head off in sparring.

Do you agree that this was dirty? Or was it fair game?

 
Dont sparr a guy that is probably still trying to get the last time he got KTFO´d back, and probably not your friend or regular sparring partner, in the end Ngannou brings nothing in preparation to fight Pereira other than he also chooses to strike with his opponents.
 
so what? Magomed trying to be a company man, and yeah sometimes sparring gets heated, especially if its not your direct team.

Expecting Ngannou to not crack you would be like expecting a wrestler to not take you down. A guy that big and powerful probably has a hard time taking it easy.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Apparently this was due to Mago previously KOing Dalcha Lungiambula so Ngannou tried to take his head off in sparring.

Do you agree that this was dirty? Or was it fair game?

Ngannou is just being nice and preparing Ankalaev for Poatan's power. Poatan broke Ngannou's Powerkube punching record by a sizable amount, so if Ankalaev can't even handle Ngannou's power he sure can't handle Poatan
 
Legendary said:
so what? Magomed trying to be a company man, and yeah sometimes sparring gets heated, especially if its not your direct team.

Expecting Ngannou to not crack you would be like expecting a wrestler to not take you down. A guy that big and powerful probably has a hard time taking it easy.
I mean if Mago isn’t lying, it isn’t just heated sparring, it was personal. Ngannou was out for blood for a friend.
 
Ankalaev having to dodge windmill Ngannou KO shots when he was only planning on some light sparring:

giphy.gif
 
I don't believe in "light sparring," for the most part.

Unless you're working on drills, and specific combinations, sparring should be fairly intense.

No, you don't go for the KO if you wobble your sparring partner, you let him back in — but once in, then you continue to go pretty hard.

My trainer always said, "What you do repeatedly = habit-forming" ... meaning, if you want to BE for real, then you need to train for real.

For example, a professional drummer doesn't "go soft" on the drum set in practice — and then expect to go all-out in a rock concert.
(He may not go full throttle in a jam session, but he will be pretty close to it the whole time.)

Again, repetitive "softer" drills to master technique notwithstanding, you can't expect to go half-ass in sparring, and be "a fearsome killer" in the cage.

You have to practice pretty effin hard ... to be prepared to go absolutely effin hard, at your best, when it's for real.

.
 
IronGolem007 said:
I don't believe in "light sparring," for the most part.

Unless you're working on drills, and specific combinations, sparring should be fairly intense.

No, you don't go for the KO if you wobble your sparring partner, you let him back in — but once in, then you continue to go pretty hard.

My trainer always said, "What you do = habit-forming" ... meaning, if you want to BE for real, then you need to train for real.

For example, a professional drummer doesn't "go soft" on the drum set in practice — and then expect to go all out in a rock concert. He may not go full throttle in a jam session, but he will be pretty close to it the whole time.

Again, repetitive drills to master technique notwithstanding, you can't expect to go half-ass in sparring, and be a fearsome killer in the cage.

You have to practice pretty effin hard ... to be prepared to go effin hard at your best when it's for real.

.
IDK man. If you are Francis size you can't be sparring hard. You will likely KO and get KOed a lot.

I did kickboxing and muay thai for a gazillion yeaars.. I always preferred sparring soft like thais do. Whenever I had to turn up and go violent I could do it with no problem. I guess not everybody has that on them tho.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
IDK man. If you are Francis size you can't be sparring hard. You will likely KO and get KOed a lot.

I did kickboxing and muay thai for a gazillion yeaars.. I always preferred sparring soft like thais do. Whenever I had to turn up and go violent I could do it with no problem. I guess not everybody has that on them tho.
Sparring is suppose to be playful and fun, relaxed. I’ve done Dutch kickboxing sparring and even that isn’t too hard.
 
IronGolem007 said:
I don't believe in "light sparring," for the most part.

Unless you're working on drills, and specific combinations, sparring should be fairly intense.

No, you don't go for the KO if you wobble your sparring partner, you let him back in — but once in, then you continue to go pretty hard.

My trainer always said, "What you do = habit-forming" ... meaning, if you want to BE for real, then you need to train for real.

For example, a professional drummer doesn't "go soft" on the drum set in practice — and then expect to go all out in a rock concert. He may not go full throttle in a jam session, but he will be pretty close to it the whole time.

Again, repetitive drills to master technique notwithstanding, you can't expect to go half-ass in sparring, and be a fearsome killer in the cage.

You have to practice pretty effin hard ... to be prepared to go effin hard at your best when it's for real.

.
That can be very effective, with the caveat that you need to lighten up as you get closer to fight day. Otherwise you risk having to go in injured or concussed…or even pull out and lose your paycheck. Happens a lot with guys who can’t control themselves and their training environment.
 
IronGolem007 said:
I don't believe in "light sparring," for the most part.

Unless you're working on drills, and specific combinations, sparring should be fairly intense.

No, you don't go for the KO if you wobble your sparring partner, you let him back in — but once in, then you continue to go pretty hard.

My trainer always said, "What you do = habit-forming" ... meaning, if you want to BE for real, then you need to train for real.

For example, a professional drummer doesn't "go soft" on the drum set in practice — and then expect to go all out in a rock concert. He may not go full throttle in a jam session, but he will be pretty close to it the whole time.

Again, repetitive drills to master technique notwithstanding, you can't expect to go half-ass in sparring, and be a fearsome killer in the cage.

You have to practice pretty effin hard ... to be prepared to go effin hard at your best when it's for real.

.
A professional drummer does not get accumulating irreversible brain damage when he practice.
Sparring hard on a regular basis during your career is a terrible idea if take that into consideration.

Some hard sparring is needed in camp to get ready for the real thing, but nothing more than necessary.
 
