Ngannou is kinda overrated

R

Royce Greasy

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Sep 24, 2023
Messages
277
Reaction score
224
I have watched Ngannou since he came on the scene in UFC and even saw his first loss against Cisse and after hearing how so many modern fans speak about him I gotta say he's overrated.

A break down of his record proves this quite clearly.

Luis Henrique: A irrelevant low level opponent but that's fine its his first fight in UFC.

Curtis Blaydes: This is a legit win for his second fight no doubt.

Bojan Mihajlović: Another low level irrelavent opponent.

Anthony Hamilton: Low level opponent that fought in regionals in Canada.

Andrei Arlovski: Complete joke fighting a guy that's career began in 1997 in 2017 that's 20 years later let that sink in.

Alistair Overeem: Washed up Pride fighter and another one from the 90's a past it fighter for sure.

Stipe Miocic: Takes his second loss against a legit opponent and I will say he showed a lot of heart in this fight but nonetheless its a loss not a bad one.

Derrick Lewis: In this fight he broke mentally when he faced someone with similar size and strength, not a good loss at all.

Curtis Blaydes: Rematch due to the cut in the first fight, good legit win but I feel as though Ngannou had his number all along.

Cain Velasquez: This is a pathetic match up considering Cain could not even shoot for a td and the reason the fight ended was because of Cain's knee absurd match.

Junior Dos Santos: Another guy that was on a downward skid, this fight would have meant someone a few years earlier too little too late.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: This is legit for sure however Rozenstruik ain't anything special.

Stipe Miocic: Another over the hill guy who is 40 plus lol, ya I think the first time around was the time when it would have mattered having a win against Stipe.

Ciryl Gane: This to me is truly one of Ngannou's best wins and could have easily been a loss for him considering the trouble Francis had getting within range, I was impressed with the td's and wrestling though.

So that's his mma career so far to me this is overrated for sure there's like 2 or 3 legit wins mixed with a bunch of guys that were old and past it or just not very good and being in the UFC doesn't automatically mean you're good.

His boxing career speaks for itself 0-2 and got KO'd last time.

So people claiming he's the best HW and would beat this guy or that guy need to stop and take a hard look at his career before saying such things.
 
This would work better if HW wasn't a dog shit division that had Stipe pretty much do the same thing beating "washed up fighters" during his title reign.

They both did the best they could with the opposition they faced, and that's what matters.
 
"his boxing career speaks for itself, he's 0-2 and got KO'd last time"

How to invalidate everything you said in a sentence.
 
Royce Greasy said:
I have watched Ngannou since he came on the scene in UFC and even saw his first loss against Cisse and after hearing how so many modern fans speak about him I gotta say he's overrated.

A break down of his record proves this quite clearly.

Luis Henrique: A irrelevant low level opponent but that's fine its his first fight in UFC.

Curtis Blaydes: This is a legit win for his second fight no doubt.

Bojan Mihajlović: Another low level irrelavent opponent.

Anthony Hamilton: Low level opponent that fought in regionals in Canada.

Andrei Arlovski: Complete joke fighting a guy that's career began in 1997 in 2017 that's 20 years later let that sink in.

Alistair Overeem: Washed up Pride fighter and another one from the 90's a past it fighter for sure.

Stipe Miocic: Takes his second loss against a legit opponent and I will say he showed a lot of heart in this fight but nonetheless its a loss not a bad one.

Derrick Lewis: In this fight he broke mentally when he faced someone with similar size and strength, not a good loss at all.

Curtis Blaydes: Rematch due to the cut in the first fight, good legit win but I feel as though Ngannou had his number all along.

Cain Velasquez: This is a pathetic match up considering Cain could not even shoot for a td and the reason the fight ended was because of Cain's knee absurd match.

Junior Dos Santos: Another guy that was on a downward skid, this fight would have meant someone a few years earlier too little too late.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: This is legit for sure however Rozenstruik ain't anything special.

Stipe Miocic: Another over the hill guy who is 40 plus lol, ya I think the first time around was the time when it would have mattered having a win against Stipe.

Ciryl Gane: This to me is truly one of Ngannou's best wins and could have easily been a loss for him considering the trouble Francis had getting within range, I was impressed with the td's and wrestling though.

So that's his mma career so far to me this is overrated for sure there's like 2 or 3 legit wins mixed with a bunch of guys that were old and past it or just not very good and being in the UFC doesn't automatically mean you're good.

His boxing career speaks for itself 0-2 and got KO'd last time.

So people claiming he's the best HW and would beat this guy or that guy need to stop and take a hard look at his career before saying such things.
Click to expand...
If he’s overrated in your eyes, I’m curious what you make of JBJ as HW champ.
 
I think Ngannou is underrated.

GOAT* Jon Jones feared him so I tend to believe that nobody truly wants an MMA fight vs Ngannou.
 
AmonTobin said:
If he’s overrated in your eyes, I’m curious what you make of JBJ as HW champ.
Click to expand...

He thought Francis' win over Gane was his best performance.

He probably busted in his pants when JJ tapped him.

HW GOAT.
 
Sure some of wins were against past their prime fighters. But his win over Stipe is super legit.

He improved so much was able to stuff the takedown and got the better of Stipe on the feet. That was super Ngannou for sure and a scary match for anybody. That version of Francis KO's JJ in my opinion.
 
Haj01 said:
Sure some of wins were against past their prime fighters. But his win over Stipe is super legit.

He improved so much was able to stuff the takedown and got the better of Stipe on the feet. That was super Ngannou for sure and a scary match for anybody. That version of Francis KO's JJ in my opinion.
Click to expand...
Haha LOL Stipe 40 plus ya super legit win.
 
Hey @Royce Greasy, name a good HW in fhe history of MMA. Hell, name any fighter. Theyre overrated and their wins aren't that good..

This game is so fun and easy
 
Thesnake101 said:
This would work better if HW wasn't a dog shit division that had Stipe pretty much do the same thing beating "washed up fighters" during his title reign.

They both did the best they could with the opposition they faced, and that's what matters.
Click to expand...
this.

there wasnt a chance for him to do much better.
 
AstralPanda said:
Wild how many fightfinder / stat analysts there are

I mean, why even bother watching the fights lol
Click to expand...
Did you even read my thread I've followed Ngannou ever since he came to UFC even watched his fight against Cisse, stop it with the assumptions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,542
Messages
55,832,250
Members
174,952
Latest member
dougstar17

Share this page

Back
Top