Ngannou is kinda overrated

Royce Greasy
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Sep 24, 2023
- Messages
- 277
- Reaction score
- 224
I have watched Ngannou since he came on the scene in UFC and even saw his first loss against Cisse and after hearing how so many modern fans speak about him I gotta say he's overrated.
A break down of his record proves this quite clearly.
Luis Henrique: A irrelevant low level opponent but that's fine its his first fight in UFC.
Curtis Blaydes: This is a legit win for his second fight no doubt.
Bojan Mihajlović: Another low level irrelavent opponent.
Anthony Hamilton: Low level opponent that fought in regionals in Canada.
Andrei Arlovski: Complete joke fighting a guy that's career began in 1997 in 2017 that's 20 years later let that sink in.
Alistair Overeem: Washed up Pride fighter and another one from the 90's a past it fighter for sure.
Stipe Miocic: Takes his second loss against a legit opponent and I will say he showed a lot of heart in this fight but nonetheless its a loss not a bad one.
Derrick Lewis: In this fight he broke mentally when he faced someone with similar size and strength, not a good loss at all.
Curtis Blaydes: Rematch due to the cut in the first fight, good legit win but I feel as though Ngannou had his number all along.
Cain Velasquez: This is a pathetic match up considering Cain could not even shoot for a td and the reason the fight ended was because of Cain's knee absurd match.
Junior Dos Santos: Another guy that was on a downward skid, this fight would have meant someone a few years earlier too little too late.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik: This is legit for sure however Rozenstruik ain't anything special.
Stipe Miocic: Another over the hill guy who is 40 plus lol, ya I think the first time around was the time when it would have mattered having a win against Stipe.
Ciryl Gane: This to me is truly one of Ngannou's best wins and could have easily been a loss for him considering the trouble Francis had getting within range, I was impressed with the td's and wrestling though.
So that's his mma career so far to me this is overrated for sure there's like 2 or 3 legit wins mixed with a bunch of guys that were old and past it or just not very good and being in the UFC doesn't automatically mean you're good.
His boxing career speaks for itself 0-2 and got KO'd last time.
So people claiming he's the best HW and would beat this guy or that guy need to stop and take a hard look at his career before saying such things.
A break down of his record proves this quite clearly.
Luis Henrique: A irrelevant low level opponent but that's fine its his first fight in UFC.
Curtis Blaydes: This is a legit win for his second fight no doubt.
Bojan Mihajlović: Another low level irrelavent opponent.
Anthony Hamilton: Low level opponent that fought in regionals in Canada.
Andrei Arlovski: Complete joke fighting a guy that's career began in 1997 in 2017 that's 20 years later let that sink in.
Alistair Overeem: Washed up Pride fighter and another one from the 90's a past it fighter for sure.
Stipe Miocic: Takes his second loss against a legit opponent and I will say he showed a lot of heart in this fight but nonetheless its a loss not a bad one.
Derrick Lewis: In this fight he broke mentally when he faced someone with similar size and strength, not a good loss at all.
Curtis Blaydes: Rematch due to the cut in the first fight, good legit win but I feel as though Ngannou had his number all along.
Cain Velasquez: This is a pathetic match up considering Cain could not even shoot for a td and the reason the fight ended was because of Cain's knee absurd match.
Junior Dos Santos: Another guy that was on a downward skid, this fight would have meant someone a few years earlier too little too late.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik: This is legit for sure however Rozenstruik ain't anything special.
Stipe Miocic: Another over the hill guy who is 40 plus lol, ya I think the first time around was the time when it would have mattered having a win against Stipe.
Ciryl Gane: This to me is truly one of Ngannou's best wins and could have easily been a loss for him considering the trouble Francis had getting within range, I was impressed with the td's and wrestling though.
So that's his mma career so far to me this is overrated for sure there's like 2 or 3 legit wins mixed with a bunch of guys that were old and past it or just not very good and being in the UFC doesn't automatically mean you're good.
His boxing career speaks for itself 0-2 and got KO'd last time.
So people claiming he's the best HW and would beat this guy or that guy need to stop and take a hard look at his career before saying such things.