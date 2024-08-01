Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event NFL Preseason - Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears 8pm ET 8-1. Please add to the discussion here.
No to both along with other regular startersI gotta look and see if Caleb or Stroud play any snaps.
Hey can you change the bkfc fight poster in the pbp?Tops Drop
Shiner Bock or Lone Star ?Oh shit this is tonight? I hate pre season but LET’S FUCKIN GOOOOO
Never had either! Lone star sounds good to me. Don’t mess with Texas!Shiner Bock or Lone Star ?
Freezer cold Lone Star on a hot 98F dayNever had either! Lone star sounds good to me. Don’t mess with Texas!
My great uncle was the head comptroller for lonestar in the late 60-80s he used to bring it by the box and give it away to the parents for free. I always highly preferred shiner though (still do).Shiner Bock or Lone Star ?
Shiner Blonde was my jam back in my drinking daysMy great uncle was the head comptroller for lonestar in the late 60-80s he used to bring it by the box and give it away to the parents for free. I always highly preferred shiner though (still do).