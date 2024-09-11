NFL: Bears @ Texans 9-15-24

SGP1: Texans +3.5 and C. Williams scores TD
Texans +3.5
Caleb Williams Anytime TD scorer
+831
8.31
SGP2: Stroud u266.5; C. Williams u217.5 & o21.5; Mixon o73.5
CJ Stroud Under 266.5 Passing yards
Caleb Williams Under 217.5 Passing yards & Over 21.5 Rushing yards
Joe Mixon Over 73.5 Rushing yards
+1197
11.97
SGP3: Texans +3.5; Total pts Under 59.5; Mixon TD; C. Williams 2+ INT
Texans +3.5
Total points Under 59.5
Joe Mixon Anytime TD scorer
Caleb Williams 2+ INT thrown
+938
9.38
Some Boosts had to be used tonight,
so maybe the boosting will make this potential display of cannery on a Sunday night slightly more interesting.
@Dillydilly
@Krixes