New Study Highlights Dangers of Slap Fighting A new research letter published in JAMA Surgery from experts at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine is calling attention to the risk of concussion posed by slap fighting. […]

A new research letter published in JAMA Surgery from experts at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicineis calling attention to the risk of concussion posed by slap fighting.The team of researchers conducted a cross-sectional study which involved reviewing the rules of Power Slap as presented on the Power Slap website, as well as viewing videos of slap fighting events, which included both legal and illegal slaps. Reviewers watched for visible signs of concussion exhibited by the competitors.After reviewing a total of 78 fights, which included 333 slaps and 139 sequences among 56 contestants, the reviewers found that concussive signs were observed after 29.1 percent of slaps and 51.8 percent of sequences. Of the 56 contestants, 78.6 percent exhibited at least one concussive sign. The most common signs exhibited included motor incoordination, slow to get up, and a blank or vacant look.the Brain Injury Association of America’s Medical Director-Emeritus. “This is, in fact, the established definition of concussion/mild traumatic brain injury as currently recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”The findings of this study, researchers wrote in their letter, suggest that slap fighting may induce traumatic brain injury in contestants, with a potential for long term consequences.“Therefore, there must be a high surveillance when evaluating such athletes both acutely and on long-term follow-up,”“Slap fighting may be a more grievous combat sport than previously assumed, and strategies to prevent neurological demise among its participants should be pursued.”