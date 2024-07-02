  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media New Pavlovich interview

Pavlovich did an interview with a Russian sports tv station last night.

Cliffs:
- he wasn't surprised by anything Volkov did and felt his corner was giving him the correct advice, but that the fight didn't go his way. Didn't click for him essentially
- he's open to and keen on a rematch
- he slightly regrets shoving Volkov, but doesn't like the way Volkov acted
- he mostly seems pissed about the meme song Volkov posted that (very mildly and inoffensively) made fun of Pavlovich's surname
- didn't seem too hung up that Volkov accepted the Rus v Rus fight, more pissed about Volkov's jokes
 
13Seconds said:
What was the jokes?
Click to expand...
Volkov posted an innocent meme song insinuating that reptilians were pitting Slavic heroes to fight each other. That video made fun of Pavlovich's name, but not in an offensive way.

He also claimed that when they sparred together, Pavlovich won every round and KOd Volkov with every hit. Volkov said Pavlovich is a superior physical specimen, that Volkov can only beat him in yoga and that his only chance in the fight was luck.

Nothing offensive but Pavlovich didn't appreciate it lol. He seems like a simple guy who just trains and not much else
 
Both guys still claim the other accepted the fight first. UFC tricked them lol
 
