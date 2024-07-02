SerbianSteel
Sep 14, 2018
146
421
Pavlovich did an interview with a Russian sports tv station last night.
Cliffs:
- he wasn't surprised by anything Volkov did and felt his corner was giving him the correct advice, but that the fight didn't go his way. Didn't click for him essentially
- he's open to and keen on a rematch
- he slightly regrets shoving Volkov, but doesn't like the way Volkov acted
- he mostly seems pissed about the meme song Volkov posted that (very mildly and inoffensively) made fun of Pavlovich's surname
- didn't seem too hung up that Volkov accepted the Rus v Rus fight, more pissed about Volkov's jokes