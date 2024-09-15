New glove era - still much less KOs

Another card, another single TKO/KO win. It doesn't seem to make much sense that small MMA gloves could have a big impact on the number of KOs/TKOs - yet there's no other obvious explanation for a significant decline. What say you: statistical anomaly or are the gloves actually shit?



Here's the KO/TKO percentages in previous years:



2021: 33%

2022: 33%

2023: 31%



And here's the percentage of TKOs/KOs I arrived at since the introduction of the new gloves:



22%



(somebody should double check the numbers if they are unemployed and bored enough though)



That's a big difference. Going from 1/3 fights to barely above 1/5 is significant. And this is from 160+ fights - a sample size that is starting to become hard to dismiss. We still need to wait longer for any conclusive judgements but a trend is there.



I also think that the new glove percentage is being slightly inflated rather than deflated by a higher number of non-head punch KOs, if someone thinks that is an issue. But I haven't crunched the numbers for that, I just noticed a lot of them.