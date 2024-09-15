  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

New glove era - still much less KOs

D

Dr Fong

Apr 5, 2003
3,161
4,380
Another card, another single TKO/KO win. It doesn't seem to make much sense that small MMA gloves could have a big impact on the number of KOs/TKOs - yet there's no other obvious explanation for a significant decline. What say you: statistical anomaly or are the gloves actually shit?

Here's the KO/TKO percentages in previous years:

2021: 33%
2022: 33%
2023: 31%

And here's the percentage of TKOs/KOs I arrived at since the introduction of the new gloves:

22%

(somebody should double check the numbers if they are unemployed and bored enough though)

That's a big difference. Going from 1/3 fights to barely above 1/5 is significant. And this is from 160+ fights - a sample size that is starting to become hard to dismiss. We still need to wait longer for any conclusive judgements but a trend is there.

I also think that the new glove percentage is being slightly inflated rather than deflated by a higher number of non-head punch KOs, if someone thinks that is an issue. But I haven't crunched the numbers for that, I just noticed a lot of them.
 
Dana said the move back to the old gloves will be permanent but will still have to use the new gloves for a few fight nights because they ran out of stock of the old gloves. So once they are stocked back up on the old gloves it will be KO city baby (as per UFC 309 post fight presser)
 
Still a very low sample size. But honestly, what's more important is having less eye pokes and the trend isn't looking all that great for it either
 
