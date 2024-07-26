New gaming mouse

Prutfis

Prutfis

So my Logitech G700 died on me and it seems to have gone the way of the Dodo and is not available anymore (the same goes for the G604). I have been looking at other mice that seem comparable but I only have experience with Logitech mice.

I have found 2 that seem closest to the G700 in button layout (both seem closer than G502 at least) and am looking for input on what mouse to choose.

Corsair Darkstar
Asus rog spatha X

Any input is most welcome

Thanks
 
G502X and Razer Basilisk V3 are great
 
Already mentioned 502 in OP. The basilisk doesn´t have the buttons I require. Damn I wish the G700 was still being made.
So you need more buttons on the thumb side?
 
So you need more buttons on the thumb side?
Yes 4-6 buttons on the thumb side. And 2-3 buttons on the left side of the left click button. The G700 had 4 thumb buttons and 3 buttons next to left click.

The Razer Naga V2 Pro can have 6 side buttons but no xtra buttons next to the left click. And Razer feel like cheap plastic to me so don´t really care for them.

The Darkstar and Spatha X mice really seem to be the closest to the G700
 
