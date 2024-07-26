New gaming mouse

So my Logitech G700 died on me and it seems to have gone the way of the Dodo and is not available anymore (the same goes for the G604). I have been looking at other mice that seem comparable but I only have experience with Logitech mice.



I have found 2 that seem closest to the G700 in button layout (both seem closer than G502 at least) and am looking for input on what mouse to choose.



Corsair Darkstar

Asus rog spatha X



Any input is most welcome



Thanks