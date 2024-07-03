  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Elections NBC: Hunter Biden alongside his father at high-level White House meetings

G

GoldenWolf87

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
12,672
Reaction score
8,836
According to NBC Hunter Biden has been seen alongside Joe Biden and at High Level White House Meetings.
The senior staffers were left wondering, "what the hell is happening?"

There were reports that it was Hunter Biden who convinced Joe Biden his father to resist calls to drop out of the 2024 election.
This is some interesting development with Hunter Biden being in the background helping him.




Hunter Biden Has Joined White House Meetings as he states close to President post debate


A federal jury in Delaware found Hunter Biden guilty last month on gun-related charges. He remains under indictment accused of tax-related felonies, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Shortly after the jury found him guilty, he returned to his home in California.
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
Poon Goon said:
He is a convicted felon and admitted drug addict. Why the fuck would he need to be sitting in on meetings with the president?
Click to expand...

Now a boy and his dad can't spend some quality time together? People should be applauding Hunter, most kids just put their senile parents in a facility and barely ever visit. Kid seems like he's finally stepping up.
 
Poon Goon said:
He is a convicted felon and admitted drug addict. Why the fuck would he need to be sitting in on meetings with the president?
Click to expand...
The more i see about Hunter Biden in the news the more i want answers then questions..
 
Probably there to explain why the shit he gave Joe at Camp David didn’t help in the debate.
 
Poon Goon said:
He is a convicted felon and admitted drug addict. Why the fuck would he need to be sitting in on meetings with the president?
Click to expand...
Are you trying to question a presidents motives for conducting official business?
 
If I were an elected politician I would never let my son embarrass me like that. I'd welcome him with open arms at family dinners. But bringing crack to the White House? Taking part in important political discussions? Fuck no.
 
hunter is a pos he was banging his dead brothers wife right ??? am i wrong ?

really what a fucking scumbag if true
 
Red Dragoniop said:
hunter is a pos he was banging his dead brothers wife right ??? am i wrong ?

really what a fucking scumbag if true
Click to expand...
It’s weird but I don’t know it makes either of them scumbags.

Losing of loved one is a horrible ordeal and finding some solace and comfort with someone who is going through the same loss isn’t uncommon.

Strange but not that strange.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Crime Hunter Biden found guilty of all three federal gun charges
16 17 18
Replies
356
Views
7K
Darkballs
Darkballs
HOLA
Crime Special counsel charges FBI informant with lying to the bureau about Hunter and Joe Biden
14 15 16
Replies
316
Views
10K
jefferz
jefferz
Whippy McGee
Crime After years of denials, Hunter Biden FINALLY acknowledged Joe was ‘the big guy’ in $5M China deal
11 12 13
Replies
252
Views
7K
Mack Yancy
Mack Yancy
Whippy McGee
Crime Biden DOJ Corruption Exposed by Democrat Judge
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
Darkballs
Darkballs

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,029
Messages
55,797,040
Members
174,939
Latest member
death touch

Share this page

Back
Top