  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Nausea from Weed

pugilistico

pugilistico

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
596
Reaction score
816
I've heard of some people getting sick and vomiting after smoking weed, but I assumed they were outliers. I'm not an experienced weed smoker but I've tried many different strains and gotten high often in the past couple years, and I never been sick from it. Last night was the first time I a legit shitty experience. I felt stoned at first but then I really felt like I needed to lie down. Then when I got up to get some water and go to bed, I got lightheaded and felt like I was going to pass out. Then the rest of the night I was in bed and feeling like I could throw up.

Is this something that just happens sometimes or is it the strain? I was also very thirsty so I might have been been lacking water as well.
 
BJ@LW&WW said:
my.clevelandclinic.org

What’s Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS)?

CHS causes cycles of severe nausea and vomiting after long-term marijuana use. You can learn more here.
my.clevelandclinic.org my.clevelandclinic.org
Click to expand...
I looked it up as well but I don't if I'm a "long term" marijuana user. Off and on for the last couple years with some long breaks of few months in between. But I guess everybody's body is different.
 
are you consuming pretty high doses? keep in mind the 20-30% thc bud that is fairly common now days is much higher concentration than it was in the past.

how are u consuming?

if this was a one time experience, there is also the possibility that it is unrelated or not solely caused by the cannabis
 
BJ@LW&WW said:
are you consuming pretty high doses?

how are u consuming?

if this was a one time experience, there is also the possibility that it is unrelated or not solely caused by the cannabis
Click to expand...
Generally I take a few puffs and I don't take long drags from joints. Last night I mixed it with tobacco which I normally don't do because I prefer to smoke a cigarette separately. I did have a beer before but I doubt one beer would affect me like that.

I was with a friend and she just got stoned and wanted to go to bed. She did say she didn't sleep very well though but didn't feel sick.

I'm wondering if it was heat and lack of hydration because I was super thirsty.
 
That happened to my friend when he was drinking and decided to smoke weed, which he later threw up because he got the spins LOL
 
pugilistico said:
Generally I take a few puffs and I don't take long drags from joints. Last night I mixed it with tobacco which I normally don't do because I prefer to smoke a cigarette separately. I did have a beer before but I doubt one beer would affect me like that.

I was with a friend and she just got stoned and wanted to go to bed. She did say she didn't sleep very well though but didn't feel sick.

I'm wondering if it was heat and lack of hydration because I was super thirsty.
Click to expand...
you didnt think that mixing 3 drugs had any relevance to experiencing adverse events..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,454
Messages
55,693,858
Members
174,899
Latest member
Eric Tolentino

Share this page

Back
Top