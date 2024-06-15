Nausea from Weed

I've heard of some people getting sick and vomiting after smoking weed, but I assumed they were outliers. I'm not an experienced weed smoker but I've tried many different strains and gotten high often in the past couple years, and I never been sick from it. Last night was the first time I a legit shitty experience. I felt stoned at first but then I really felt like I needed to lie down. Then when I got up to get some water and go to bed, I got lightheaded and felt like I was going to pass out. Then the rest of the night I was in bed and feeling like I could throw up.



Is this something that just happens sometimes or is it the strain? I was also very thirsty so I might have been been lacking water as well.