"Natural" Highs

You guys ever gotten high from "natural" products or methods without the use of drugs? By "natural" I mean things that are not commonly thought of as a drug. Cannabis and mushrooms are natural but people consider them to be drugs.



I've heard from people that they get high from consuming pure cacao. I didn't believe it until I tried it myself. It's a very light high, but a high none the less.



I ate some raw garlic the other day and I felt a "buzz" from it.



My friend said he tripped while doing breathing exercises. I never had that before but I've had some interesting moments while meditating.