"Natural" Highs

You guys ever gotten high from "natural" products or methods without the use of drugs? By "natural" I mean things that are not commonly thought of as a drug. Cannabis and mushrooms are natural but people consider them to be drugs.

I've heard from people that they get high from consuming pure cacao. I didn't believe it until I tried it myself. It's a very light high, but a high none the less.

I ate some raw garlic the other day and I felt a "buzz" from it.

My friend said he tripped while doing breathing exercises. I never had that before but I've had some interesting moments while meditating.
 
I used to high out nowhere like I was on opiates, but than later on I started to wonder that I might be bipolar 🥲
 
You guys ever gotten high from "natural" products or methods without the use of drugs? By "natural" I mean things that are not commonly thought of as a drug. Cannabis and mushrooms are natural but people consider them to be drugs.

I've heard from people that they get high from consuming pure cacao. I didn't believe it until I tried it myself. It's a very light high, but a high none the less.

I ate some raw garlic the other day and I felt a "buzz" from it.

My friend said he tripped while doing breathing exercises. I never had that before but I've had some interesting moments while meditating.
I used to get a quick buzz when I would pound coffee in a minute
 
You guys ever gotten high from "natural" products or methods without the use of drugs? By "natural" I mean things that are not commonly thought of as a drug. Cannabis and mushrooms are natural but people consider them to be drugs.

I've heard from people that they get high from consuming pure cacao. I didn't believe it until I tried it myself. It's a very light high, but a high none the less.

I ate some raw garlic the other day and I felt a "buzz" from it.

My friend said he tripped while doing breathing exercises. I never had that before but I've had some interesting moments while meditating.
Scoring an important goal, win a street fight to make it to 400-0, or nut in a hot chick for the first time can give you a natural high
 
Salvia. I guess that's considered a drug though?
 
Gay sex. I’m not gay or anything. But having gay sex gets you high, so I do it. Every day.
 
