Troubled man left drugs at Dalli’s house ‘thinking Conor McGregor lived there’​

Man admits to leaving package containing drugs at Helena Dalli’s home, court told he suffers from mental illness and that he was under delusion house belonged to MMA fighter Conor McGregor​

Man to be arraigned over threatening note to Helena Dalli The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday

Troubled man left drugs at Dalli’s house ‘thinking Conor McGregor lived there’ Man admits to leaving package containing drugs at Helena Dalli’s home, court told he suffers from mental illness and that he was under delusion house belonged to MMA fighter Conor McGregor

Some guy tried to get McGregor high by giving him drugs and left letter threatening his children but gave it to someone else.Dalli confirmed reports that a man had left a jar of cannabis and a noteat her doorstep on July 31.