McGregor hater tried to give him drugs and threatened his children but gave it to a commissioner and arrested

K

koa pomaikai

Some guy tried to get McGregor high by giving him drugs and left letter threatening his children but gave it to someone else.

Troubled man left drugs at Dalli’s house ‘thinking Conor McGregor lived there’​

Man admits to leaving package containing drugs at Helena Dalli’s home, court told he suffers from mental illness and that he was under delusion house belonged to MMA fighter Conor McGregor​


Dalli confirmed reports that a man had left a jar of cannabis and a note saying, "Next time I will be prepared with something for your children,” at her doorstep on July 31.

Man to be arraigned over threatening note to Helena Dalli

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday
Troubled man left drugs at Dalli’s house ‘thinking Conor McGregor lived there’

Man admits to leaving package containing drugs at Helena Dalli’s home, court told he suffers from mental illness and that he was under delusion house belonged to MMA fighter Conor McGregor
The European Commissioner, Helena Dalli got busted for getting drugs delivered and blamed it on St Conor instead. Politics is a dirty game and Conor isn't ready for it

Or Conor is secretly banging Helena. Both are distinct possibilities
 
“Mcgregor hater”

Which one of you Sherdoggers was this?

Probably one of the short ones.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
The European Commissioner, Helena Dalli got busted for getting drugs delivered and blamed it on St Conor instead. Politics is a dirty game and Conor isn't ready for it

Or Conor is secretly banging Helena. Both are distinct possibilities
Interesting conspiracy theory. Sounds plausible
 
Dalli_qorti-1.jpg


10-Guy.jpg
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
The European Commissioner, Helena Dalli got busted for getting drugs delivered and blamed it on St Conor instead. Politics is a dirty game and Conor isn't ready for it

Or Conor is secretly banging Helena. Both are distinct possibilities
I’d reckon each theory has a 5% chance of actually being true
 
Stopped reading after "trying to get mcgregor high"

Don't you mean more high??
 
