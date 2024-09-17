koa pomaikai
Some guy tried to get McGregor high by giving him drugs and left letter threatening his children but gave it to someone else.
Dalli confirmed reports that a man had left a jar of cannabis and a note saying, "Next time I will be prepared with something for your children,” at her doorstep on July 31.
Troubled man left drugs at Dalli’s house ‘thinking Conor McGregor lived there’
Man admits to leaving package containing drugs at Helena Dalli’s home, court told he suffers from mental illness and that he was under delusion house belonged to MMA fighter Conor McGregor
