Blayt7hh said: The only way that it happens is if Russia attacks NATO. They won't do that. They've crippled themselves in Ukraine and the entire Kremlin knows it.



Russia is not suicidal.

I agree they're not suiciadal, but they're not making very good decisions lately. That may be in part because inteligence is not being accurately conveyed up the chain which is a failing common in dictatorships.The other thing is, if they internally see NATO as an existential threat to Russia they may not see taking their foot off the gas as a viable option regardless of the cost.