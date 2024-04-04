Scerpi
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Feb 24, 2008
- Messages
- 18,022
- Reaction score
- 30,698
This seems like a terrible idea... but will all the members nation vote for it? I could be extremely wrong, but wouldn't this pave the path for US and other EU Country forces fighting Russians directly in Ukraine? When as the last time that happened and not through a proxy?
Maybe this motivate Putin to come to peace terms with Ukraine ASAP? Or will he double down and dare NATO to face Russian head to head? As Solo once said... I've got a bad feeling about this.
“Ukraine will become a member of NATO. Our purpose at the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership,” Blinken told reporters Thursday in Brussels.
NATO allies agreed at the 2023 summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, that Ukraine can join NATO when certain conditions are met, but sparked criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Baltic allies for failing to set concrete goals and a timeline for Kyiv to join the alliance.
Ukraine’s supporters are crafting ways to demonstrate robust international support for Kyiv that can be announced at NATO’s Washington summit, marking the 75th anniversary of the alliance.
Blinken: ‘Ukraine will become a member of NATO’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. commitment for Ukraine to eventually join NATO but held back commitments ahead of the alliance’s annual summit, which will take place in Washin…
