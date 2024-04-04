International Biden Admin takes next step toward WWIII - Blinken "Ukraine will become a member of NATO"

This seems like a terrible idea... but will all the members nation vote for it? I could be extremely wrong, but wouldn't this pave the path for US and other EU Country forces fighting Russians directly in Ukraine? When as the last time that happened and not through a proxy?

Maybe this motivate Putin to come to peace terms with Ukraine ASAP? Or will he double down and dare NATO to face Russian head to head? As Solo once said... I've got a bad feeling about this.

Blinken: ‘Ukraine will become a member of NATO’​



thehill.com

Blinken: ‘Ukraine will become a member of NATO’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. commitment for Ukraine to eventually join NATO but held back commitments ahead of the alliance’s annual summit, which will take place in Washin…
thehill.com thehill.com
“Ukraine will become a member of NATO. Our purpose at the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership,” Blinken told reporters Thursday in Brussels.

NATO allies agreed at the 2023 summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, that Ukraine can join NATO when certain conditions are met, but sparked criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Baltic allies for failing to set concrete goals and a timeline for Kyiv to join the alliance.

Ukraine’s supporters are crafting ways to demonstrate robust international support for Kyiv that can be announced at NATO’s Washington summit, marking the 75th anniversary of the alliance.
 
LMAO<lol><lol><lol>
Does Blinken think he is in charge of NATO and speaks for them all now?
Tool
He's gotten way, way to big for himself and lost all rationality.

Heres the actual truth.

Ukraine is a former Soviet 2nd world country that NATO uses to test their latest weapons and weaken Russia.
Does anyone actually think the West would be willing to risk their quality of life for a bunch of ex-commies on the far outskirts of Europe?
The deal works out just fine for them as it is.
 
What's wild is that Russia can dictate what Ukraine can and can't do. If Ukraine step out of line WW3 starts and it's not Russia's fault it's Ukraine and the US for not doing what Russia wants.

Very weird to me how people take that sort of stance. Can Russia start telling the US what to do and threaten us with WW3 if we don't?
 
WWI (Fix your thread title)
Is it trench warfare and gas masks?
e2217dcdd03c11e8e454d38b824b128c--donkey-mask-strange-photos.jpg


Little know fact is that is El Mutante Mula and Hugo Chavez, planning on stealing the 2020 election, using mules but that felon Dinesh, exposed their treachery.
 
method115 said:
What's wild is that Russia can dictate what Ukraine can and can't do. If Ukraine step out of line WW3 starts and it's not Russia's fault it's Ukraine and the US for not doing what Russia wants.

Very weird to me how people take that sort of stance. Can Russia start telling the US what to do and threaten us with WW3 if we don't?
That is essentially the argument, as I understand it.
 
election year talk.
they probably won't ever be in nato.
certainly not with the admission rules as they are now.
 
method115 said:
What's wild is that Russia can dictate what Ukraine can and can't do. If Ukraine step out of line WW3 starts and it's not Russia's fault it's Ukraine and the US for not doing what Russia wants.

Very weird to me how people take that sort of stance. Can Russia start telling the US what to do and threaten us with WW3 if we don't?
Ukraine is Russia's backyard.
A better comparison would be the US telling Canada not to step out of line, which they do all the time.
 
method115 said:
What's wild is that Russia can dictate what Ukraine can and can't do. If Ukraine step out of line WW3 starts and it's not Russia's fault it's Ukraine and the US for not doing what Russia wants.

Very weird to me how people take that sort of stance. Can Russia start telling the US what to do and threaten us with WW3 if we don't?
Since Trump has a man crush on Tiny Putin, so does the rest of the MAGAdoggers, since they get all their information from blue check marks on twitter and rage porn videos on YouTube. It is Ukraine's fault Putin invaded, because, Derp Nazi's.
 
44nutman said:
WWI (Fix your thread title)
Is it trench warfare and gas masks?
e2217dcdd03c11e8e454d38b824b128c--donkey-mask-strange-photos.jpg


Little know fact is that is El Mutante Mula and Hugo Chavez, planning on stealing the 2020 election, using mules but that felon Dinesh, exposed their treachery.
lol... fixed
 
method115 said:
What's wild is that Russia can dictate what Ukraine can and can't do. If Ukraine step out of line WW3 starts and it's not Russia's fault it's Ukraine and the US for not doing what Russia wants.

Very weird to me how people take that sort of stance. Can Russia start telling the US what to do and threaten us with WW3 if we don't?
Yes. And if we don’t do as they say and we get nuked, well that’s out own fault now isn’t it.

That’s the line of thought I’ve seen from multiple posters regarding Russia.
 
method115 said:
Very weird to me how people take that sort of stance. Can Russia start telling the US what to do and threaten us with WW3 if we don't?
According to MAGA-cucks, yes, Russia should dictate US foreign policy
 
TheMaster said:
Ukraine is Russia's backyard.
A better comparison would be the US telling Canada not to step out of line, which they do all the time.
Should China also decide what South Korea, Japan and Taiwan can do? also all of Eastern Europe is on Russian backyard too, should they dictate what Poland, the Baltics and Finland can do?

I don't understand cuck-politics, so please explain.
 
Rod1 said:
Should China also decide what South Korea, Japan and Taiwan can do? also all of Eastern Europe is on Russian backyard too, should they dictate what Poland, the Baltics and Finland can do?

I don't understand cuck-politics, so please explain.
no one can dictate anything to anyone else without the threat of force. I for one am tired of America dictating things to most every other country.
 
Rod1 said:
Should China also decide what South Korea, Japan and Taiwan can do? also all of Eastern Europe is on Russian backyard too, should they dictate what Poland, the Baltics and Finland can do?

I don't understand cuck-politics, so please explain.
Ok I'll explain. Russia is the one nation on earth that could very feasibly vaporize the US and Western Europe out of existence, so all this posturing wont lead to anything. And no, Ukraine wont be joining NATO.

Your welcome.
 
