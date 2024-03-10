Mack Yancy
Amy Hamm: Wokeness is no match for Sydney Sweeney's undeniable beauty
We've been pressured into pretending everyone is beautiful, except for those who actually are
nationalpost.com
Are Sydney Sweeney’s breasts double-D harbingers of the death of woke?
This is what the public is asking, at least those on social media, after the Euphoria actress garnered a particularly large audience as host of Saturday Night Live (SNL) last week. Sweeney is obviously a conventionally attractive young woman; and if you don’t personally admire her beauty, we can certainly all agree that she’s got a voluminous appeal. Sweeney knows this and runs with it, playfully owning her sex appeal with zero apologies.
As such, beauty is now political. For this we can thank the tyrannical, woke, and (ironically) minority vanguard that has for years coerced our culture into pretending that unbeautiful things are beautiful.