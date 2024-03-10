Opinion National Post: Wokeness is no match for Sydney Sweeney's undeniable beauty

nationalpost.com

Amy Hamm: Wokeness is no match for Sydney Sweeney's undeniable beauty

We've been pressured into pretending everyone is beautiful, except for those who actually are
Are Sydney Sweeney’s breasts double-D harbingers of the death of woke?

This is what the public is asking, at least those on social media, after the Euphoria actress garnered a particularly large audience as host of Saturday Night Live (SNL) last week. Sweeney is obviously a conventionally attractive young woman; and if you don’t personally admire her beauty, we can certainly all agree that she’s got a voluminous appeal. Sweeney knows this and runs with it, playfully owning her sex appeal with zero apologies.

As such, beauty is now political. For this we can thank the tyrannical, woke, and (ironically) minority vanguard that has for years coerced our culture into pretending that unbeautiful things are beautiful.
 
I approve of this thinly veiled excuse to post her cleavage.
 
I'm confused. It's the conservative who are always trying to punish woman for "immodesty". They are the ones that want "trad wives" and less sex for everyone.

This cleavage a win for wokeness if you stop to think.

The alt-right/teenage boy/old white morons are the least logicalky consistent group in the world.
 
This is one of the most moronic articlesi haveI read in awhile. Full of strawman, logical fallacies and just stupidity. It's looking for a reason to be a victim, but theres nothing the right loves more than crying constantly and whinging over madeup cultural boogeyman.
 
Happiness said:
This is one of the most moronic articlesi haveI read in awhile. Full of strawman, logical fallacies and just stupidity. It's looking for a reason to be a victim, but theres nothing the right loves more than crying constantly and whinging over madeup cultural boogeyman.
oh shut the fuck up and enjoy some nice boobs.
 
Wokeness is no match for reality, they'll always lose in the end
 
Happiness said:
I'm confused. It's the conservative who are always trying to punish woman for "imodesty". They are the want "trad wives" and less sex for everyone.

This cleavage a win for wokeness if you stop to think.

The alt-right/teenage boy/old white morons are the least logicalky onsistent group in the world.
It's less confusing when you accept that trad wives are fuck machines with a minor in sammiches.
 
Not sure how this is a win for non-wokeness? According to Republicans she should be in the kitchen cooking dinner like their SOTU Stepford wives.
 
Loiosh said:
It's less confusing when you accept that trad wives are fuck machines with a minor in sammiches.
Trad wives are pregnant most of the time or not screwing. Remember, no contraception or abortion for trad couples.
 
Happiness said:
Trad wives are pregnant most of the time or not screwing. Remember, no contraception or abortion for trad couples.
I think you're confusing branding with reality.

It's like when they say "race realism" to dodge accusations of white supremacy. They want to fuck as much as we do, they just don't want women to have opinions.
 
She got big honkers. Not sure how to shoehorn this into my politics but I’ll find a way.
 
