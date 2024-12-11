News Nate Diaz Charged W/ "Battery" Over Assault @ Nightclub In August

Black9

Black9

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
1,756
Reaction score
8,580
At work, but man.. Conor now Nate..
Happened in August



-Video of Incident-:
 
You could get paid so much more to fight in the cage yet you choose to lose money fighting on the streets. Crazy
 
The bouncer should have kicked him in the balls when he stepped back and threw his hands up like the Notre Dame mascot.
 
Reminds me of when I got charged with assault for pushing someone

He didn't even throw a punch

You gotta feel like an absolute coward for charging someone over something like this.
 
Nate better watch out, one day someone is going to knock him the fuck out
 
AstralPanda said:
Reminds me of when I got charged with assault for pushing someone

He didn't even throw a punch

You gotta feel like an absolute coward for charging someone over something like this.
Click to expand...
Well what else are they gonna charge him with? There are no specific charges for pushing or slapping someone. Or for being a dipshit either, which is what Nate was doing. Nate was probably being annoying, didn't want to listen or leave them put his hands on someone. He deserves the charges
 
GolovKing said:
Well what else are they gonna charge him with? There are no specific charges for pushing or slapping someone. Or for being a dipshit either, which is what Nate was doing. Nate was probably being annoying, didn't want to listen or leave them put his hands on someone. He deserves the charges
Click to expand...
I understand the reasoning

It's just weak
 
thats-assault-look-back.gif
 
Bouncers ask for trouble sometimes.

Not excusing Nate though, he's too old to be acting like that.
 
Half a dozen of one and six of the other. Nate is too old for playground pushing and shoving, but that's all it looks like.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,373
Messages
56,642,369
Members
175,324
Latest member
heathmill

Share this page

Back
Top