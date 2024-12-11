AstralPanda said: Reminds me of when I got charged with assault for pushing someone



He didn't even throw a punch



He didn't even throw a punch

Well what else are they gonna charge him with? There are no specific charges for pushing or slapping someone. Or for being a dipshit either, which is what Nate was doing. Nate was probably being annoying, didn't want to listen or leave them put his hands on someone. He deserves the charges