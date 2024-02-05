Opinion Name me a Pundit from your side of the aisle you despise.

Title says it all so I'll start. Definatly lean more right so.

Matt Walsh - The more i watch of him , the more i dislike him.

Hes arrogant . Likes to talk like he's blue collar when he's literally a Podcaster. Often trys to parent his listeners as if he has some opinion on life we should admire.

And while What is a women was great , it was low hanging fruit and really just involved having people trip over their own delusions.
 
I don't like Samantha Guthrie because she looks like a cat and not in a sexy way. I choose to watch the local morning news instead.

savannah-guthrie-on-wednesday-august-4-2021-news-photo-1643035103.jpg


They have this other lady doing that show on the weekends and she's way hotter so they should swap them out.

MV5BZjBiNjllYzYtOWIzNy00MDdiLTllMTktZGU4MzE4YjJlOGEyXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNjUxMjc1OTM@._V1_.jpg


There is a weather lady on the weekends too and I think she should also replace Guthrie

maxresdefault.jpg
 
Not much of a fan of Walsh, Tucker, Matt Gatez, MTG, Kari Lake, Mitch, Mitt, Sarah Palin, Alex Jones.. ect
 
From the right: Crowder
From the left: Seder

Those are my top ones, but there are plenty of others that are right up there with them.
 
Broadly from the left: Taibbi, Uygur, Maher, Nathan J. Robinson, Briahna Joy Gray, Jon Stewart, Carville, Dore (really more of a useful idiot for the far right or maybe a rightist pretending to be a leftist), Ball, Kulinski. Really, almost everyone on all sides who mostly communicates with video or audio is terrible.
 
Last edited:
Jack V Savage said:
You hate maher wtf
 
Too many to name them all tbh. Lately it's Tim Pool because of all his hyperbolic language and framing.

Crowder is an egotistical prick, the way he treated his pregnant wife smoking a cigar like a lazy bum telling her to go do chores while he sat on his ass, also dude is so insecure and always has to be the center of attention.

They're not full time pundits but Anthony Scaramucci and Roger Stone are the type that make you feel dirty just being in their presence. Both complete sleezeballs.
 
