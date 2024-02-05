fedoriswar37
Title says it all so I'll start. Definatly lean more right so.
Matt Walsh - The more i watch of him , the more i dislike him.
Hes arrogant . Likes to talk like he's blue collar when he's literally a Podcaster. Often trys to parent his listeners as if he has some opinion on life we should admire.
And while What is a women was great , it was low hanging fruit and really just involved having people trip over their own delusions.
