My mother is dieing

ripsta619
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2013
- Messages
- 3,576
- Reaction score
- 2,204
This is my 3rd thread I made ever give or take. She doesn't have covid. But she has damn near full organ failure. Kidneys at 6 percent. 32 breaths a min when 16 is normal. Bp dropping and her hemoglobin aint olayin catch up.
Idk what to do. She is only 75 jever did drugs. I went what docs say do tje morphine route until I went to wash my face. I came back and a nurse plus a chaplan(sp) said she said that she didnt want to die.
Im going off of that decision but now I cant see her since she is in icu. She doesnt want to die alone but this might make that happen. Idk if i royallly fucked up.
Idk what to do. She is only 75 jever did drugs. I went what docs say do tje morphine route until I went to wash my face. I came back and a nurse plus a chaplan(sp) said she said that she didnt want to die.
Im going off of that decision but now I cant see her since she is in icu. She doesnt want to die alone but this might make that happen. Idk if i royallly fucked up.