My mother is dieing

ripsta619

ripsta619

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 12, 2013
Messages
3,576
Reaction score
2,204
This is my 3rd thread I made ever give or take. She doesn't have covid. But she has damn near full organ failure. Kidneys at 6 percent. 32 breaths a min when 16 is normal. Bp dropping and her hemoglobin aint olayin catch up.

Idk what to do. She is only 75 jever did drugs. I went what docs say do tje morphine route until I went to wash my face. I came back and a nurse plus a chaplan(sp) said she said that she didnt want to die.

Im going off of that decision but now I cant see her since she is in icu. She doesnt want to die alone but this might make that happen. Idk if i royallly fucked up.
 
I'm downright saddened after reading this. I'm truly sorry that this is happening to you and your mother. That you can't be there with her is terrible. I imagine dying alone is a lot of peoples' worst fear, and I can't imagine the helplessness of being the one who can't be there with her.

Idk how you feel about God, and I'm not trying to give you any advice that seems pointless and not worthwhile, but pray for her, man. Pray that she will find courage and solace in there alone, that she will be given comfort and God will take away her fear. It can't hurt.

Idk how I feel about God, myself. I've never exactly been a God fearing man, but I can't make sense of it all without God either. When there is nothing left, if all avenues of action are exhausted and there is absolutely nothing to be done, I pray. I may not receive what I'm asking for, but I receive peace of mind. I'm unsure whether in a situation like yours that peace of mind can be forthcoming, I've not yet had to endure losing a parent. But it won't hurt to give it all to Him, and ask for things to turn out as best as possible, for her, for you, and for the rest of your family.

I will pray for you too.

Take care, friend.
 
If she doesn’t want to die and still be conscious then loading her with morphine isn’t good. I think you are making the right decision as long as she still gets pain meds but just not in huge doses
 
I’m sorry to hear the Sherbro. Why won’t they allow you in the ICU? Are they still restocking access due to covid?

I wish you and your mother the best dude. Stay as strong as you can
 
ICHEERTHEBULL said:
I’m sorry to hear the Sherbro. Why won’t they allow you in the ICU? Are they still restocking access due to covid?

I wish you and your mother the best dude. Stay as strong as you can
Click to expand...
I cant go to ICU because of covid I guess. I understand it bit i stilled filled my room with uppercuts and elbows. Shit hurts worse anything ive felt before
 
Bobby Boulders said:
I'm downright saddened after reading this. I'm truly sorry that this is happening to you and your mother. That you can't be there with her is terrible. I imagine dying alone is a lot of peoples' worst fear, and I can't imagine the helplessness of being the one who can't be there with her.

Idk how you feel about God, and I'm not trying to give you any advice that seems pointless and not worthwhile, but pray for her, man. Pray that she will find courage and solace in there alone, that she will be given comfort and God will take away her fear. It can't hurt.

Idk how I feel about God, myself. I've never exactly been a God fearing man, but I can't make sense of it all without God either. When there is nothing left, if all avenues of action are exhausted and there is absolutely nothing to be done, I pray. I may not receive what I'm asking for, but I receive peace of mind. I'm unsure whether in a situation like yours that peace of mind can be forthcoming, I've not yet had to endure losing a parent. But it won't hurt to give it all to Him, and ask for things to turn out as best as possible, for her, for you, and for the rest of your family.

I will pray for you too.

Take care, friend.
Click to expand...
Thank you. Its taking everything in my body not to do something stupid. If it just for myself bad intentions no remorse. But I know she doesn't want that. I have a lot questions that need answered though.
 
In 10 days it will be 1 year since my mother died from als..went from healthy to dead in 6 months..due to covid i couldnt be there for her
Like every other mother she provided me with enormous levels of love and affection...

I am 36..healthy and alive..but only on paper..inside i am rotten with guilt and remorse..i pray every night that i dont wake up

My father died when i was 3 and she was 30
.never remarried...worked her ass off to provide me and my brother with decent upbringing

Nothing is stronger then ones mother
 
ripsta619 said:
This is my 3rd thread I made ever give or take. She doesn't have covid. But she has damn near full organ failure. Kidneys at 6 percent. 32 breaths a min when 16 is normal. Bp dropping and her hemoglobin aint olayin catch up.

Idk what to do. She is only 75 jever did drugs. I went what docs say do tje morphine route until I went to wash my face. I came back and a nurse plus a chaplan(sp) said she said that she didnt want to die.

Im going off of that decision but now I cant see her since she is in icu. She doesnt want to die alone but this might make that happen. Idk if i royallly fucked up.
Click to expand...
Sorry friend, I wish I could say something that mattered. Losing a parent is no easy thing, we all feel that "I wish I could do something" thing but there's nothing you can do other than be there for her any way you can. You're doing the right things.
 
Seano said:
Sorry friend, I wish I could say something that mattered. Losing a parent is no easy thing, we all feel that "I wish I could do something" thing but there's nothing you can do other than be there for her any way you can. You're doing the right things.
Click to expand...
Thank you. What really hurts is did I make right decision. Doctors and nurses saying do the morphine route for less pain etc. I go to wash my face and the chaplin and nurse there heard she say she dont wont to do die. I made decision prior to morphine her. Felt like i got pdgeonholed to that. Them telling me she dont want to die makes my decision easier. Not so much though. I see her in pain and wondering if i made decision. Especially since she is now in icu i cant see her.
 
ripsta619 said:
This is my 3rd thread I made ever give or take. She doesn't have covid. But she has damn near full organ failure. Kidneys at 6 percent. 32 breaths a min when 16 is normal. Bp dropping and her hemoglobin aint olayin catch up.

Idk what to do. She is only 75 jever did drugs. I went what docs say do tje morphine route until I went to wash my face. I came back and a nurse plus a chaplan(sp) said she said that she didnt want to die.

Im going off of that decision but now I cant see her since she is in icu. She doesnt want to die alone but this might make that happen. Idk if i royallly fucked up.
Click to expand...

That's very sad to hear, hopefully they find some way of getting you both together
 
messi_is_imba said:
In 10 days it will be 1 year since my mother died from als..went from healthy to dead in 6 months..due to covid i couldnt be there for her
Like every other mother she provided me with enormous levels of love and affection...

I am 36..healthy and alive..but only on paper..inside i am rotten with guilt and remorse..i pray every night that i dont wake up

My father died when i was 3 and she was 30
.never remarried...worked her ass off to provide me and my brother with decent upbringing

Nothing is stronger then ones mother
Click to expand...
I am 34 my mother 75. I havent seen my mother for a long time because of covid. When i do otwas bad. Didnt realise it would be tbis bad. I missed a weekend to see her prior to tbis. I couldnt because of scheduling but now i know i should jave made a ruckus.
 
Zer said:
That's very sad to hear, hopefully they find some way of getting you both together
Click to expand...
Only when she is last light now unfortunately. Didn't know that ICU means almlst dead for visitation
 
Since i cant see her in icu til bad news im going to be there waiting for idk. But ima be there. Thanks again for support. Means more than know
 
It will be rough..i truly hope you l find peace somewhere.....i couldnt
 
Man, I am so sorry to hear this and i'll be sending prayers and good vibes your way. I lost my mother to brain cancer and she was on hospice but I was able to be there with her as well as my other family members so I cannot imagine not being able to be by her side. What Bobby said above, pray. I'm also not a religious guy but I'll be praying for you and your mother. If you need to vent or need advice on how to cope, DM me. I've had to deal with alot of death and i'm not even 40. You will get through this, I promise. It'll be hard as hell and it's an emotional roller coaster for quite some time, but you'll get through it.
 
messi_is_imba said:
It will be rough..i truly hope you l find peace somewhere.....i couldnt
Click to expand...
I'm rooting for you as well Sherbro, I hope you find peace and as mentioned about to TS if you need someone to talk with DM me. I've been through alot of terrible family events and i'll do my best to help others.
 
Prayers up, wish you and your family strength
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,385
Messages
54,998,162
Members
174,542
Latest member
gafinato

Share this page

Back
Top