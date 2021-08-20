My mother is dieing

I'm downright saddened after reading this. I'm truly sorry that this is happening to you and your mother. That you can't be there with her is terrible. I imagine dying alone is a lot of peoples' worst fear, and I can't imagine the helplessness of being the one who can't be there with her.



Idk how you feel about God, and I'm not trying to give you any advice that seems pointless and not worthwhile, but pray for her, man. Pray that she will find courage and solace in there alone, that she will be given comfort and God will take away her fear. It can't hurt.



Idk how I feel about God, myself. I've never exactly been a God fearing man, but I can't make sense of it all without God either. When there is nothing left, if all avenues of action are exhausted and there is absolutely nothing to be done, I pray. I may not receive what I'm asking for, but I receive peace of mind. I'm unsure whether in a situation like yours that peace of mind can be forthcoming, I've not yet had to endure losing a parent. But it won't hurt to give it all to Him, and ask for things to turn out as best as possible, for her, for you, and for the rest of your family.



I will pray for you too.



Take care, friend.