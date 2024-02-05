My Kids found this in an old CD Case this weekend

DsrQaYr.jpeg


One of my girls has gotten into Beastie Boys and was wanting to listen to my CD's even though we have Spotify

I totally forgot I had hidden this inside the CD case almost 30 years ago. So many memories... $22 seemed like a lot back then... hahahaha

I was a poor Engineering student at CU, working as a server and sharing a 3 bedroom apartment with two other dudes. Driving a shitty 85 Honda Civic hatchback that would break a motor mount every 3-6 months. The guys at the small mechanic's shop would reweld it for me for a 12 pack of Coors Light. It took them about 10 minutes max.

I'd know the motor mount would break because a fuse would blow. I kept several spares in the glove box. I'd replace the fuse and usually it would last long enough until I made to the mechanic's shop, as long as I didn't hit any hard bumps.

I sold that car to a cook at the restaurant for $200.... when I upgraded to a 93' Honda Civic that cost my $3,000. My first financed car.

Yes, that silly concert ticket brought all of that back in a rush.
 
Cool Find and The Beasties "Pauls Boutique".... is a timeless classic.
 
Licensed To Ill is still one of all time favorite albums, loved it since the first time I ever heard it back in elementary school
Paul's Boutique can eat a dick, though

I remember when we were little kids, me and my friends had somehow gotten a hold of a vinyl record of the stuff Beastie Boys did before Licensed To Ill, all I remember is some crank call where they wanted to talk to Cookie Puss, we used to listen to that thing every day and think it was hilarious
 
Natural Order said:
Never saw them at their own show but luckily got to see them at Lollapalooza in 1994. They absolutely destroyed it too. Nice find on the stub!
Ha!! Yes. I saw them too at Lallapalooza at Fiddler's Green in 94'.

I remember Smashing Pumpkins as the finale. I had definitely had too much to drink and was dying listening to them.... Just wanted to pass out. A couple friends somehow smuggled alcohol over the fence... lol
 
Pliny Pete said:
Licensed To Ill is still one of all time favorite albums, loved it since the first time I ever heard it back in elementary school
Paul's Boutique can eat a dick, though

I remember when we were little kids, me and my friends had somehow gotten a hold of a vinyl record of the stuff Beastie Boys did before Licensed To Ill, all I remember is some crank call where they wanted to talk to Cookie Puss, we used to listen to that thing every day and think it was hilarious
Paul's Boutique by far is my favorite.

When the bass drop hit on Shake Your Rump, felt it in my whole body.... Fuck me... goosebumps still
 
Scerpi said:
Paul's Boutique by far is my favorite.

When the bass drop hit on Shake Your Rump, felt it in my whole body.... Fuck me... goosebumps still
High Plains Drifter, Looking down the barrel of a gun and definetly the intro to Shake Your Rump set the whole record off. I think it was so different from License that a lot of people just didn't get it.
 
Lucas1980 said:
High Plains Drifter, Looking down the barrel of a gun and definetly the intro to Shake Your Rump set the whole record off. I think it was so different from License that a lot of people just didn't get it.
I didn't at first either. Was expecting more like License to Ill. However, it just kept growing on me the more I listened to it.

License to Ill seems juvenile (but fun) compared to Paul's Boutique now.
 
Scerpi said:
I was a poor Engineering student at CU, working as a server and sharing a 3 bedroom apartment with two other dudes. Driving a shitty 85 Honda Civic hatchback that would break a motor mount every 3-6 months. The guys at the small mechanic's shop would reweld it for me for a 12 pack of Coors Light. It took them about 10 minutes max.

I'd know the motor mount would break because a fuse would blow. I kept several spares in the glove box. I'd replace the fuse and usually it would last long enough until I made to the mechanic's shop, as long as I didn't hit any hard bumps.

I sold that car to a cook at the restaurant for $200.... when I upgraded to a 93' Honda Civic that cost my $3,000. My first financed car.

Yes, that silly concert ticket brought all of that back in a rush.
My first car was a 1984 Pontiac Fiero and was a disaster.

My 2nd card was a 93' civic that needed a distributor. I bought it for $500 with 125k on the clock.

I sold it for $2500 when it had 225 on the clock!
 
Scerpi said:
I didn't at first either. Was expecting more like License to Ill. However, it just kept growing on me the more I listened to it.

License to Ill seems juvenile (but fun) compared to Paul's Boutique now.
Even the Red Tape it was released on was different
 

PG29 red0 Jr said:
My first car was a 1984 Pontiac Fiero and was a disaster.

My 2nd card was a 93' civic that needed a distributor. I bought it for $500 with 125k on the clock.

I sold it for $2500 when it had 225 on the clock!
Those old Civics were bombproof.

My 93' Civic was beast in the snow. My brother worked Keystone during the winter. He basically rented out a large walk in closet of a Trust Funder. His bed was built into a loft thing inside this large closet and he put his stuff below.

He didn't care. The Trust Funder's house was amazing. Awesome fireplace, large hot tub encased in a glass patio that faced Keystone.

I'd drive up Friday nights and sleep on the couch.

That silly Honda Civic could make it over Loveland's pass even in the worst snows. As long as the pass was open I'd take it... Hated going through the tunnel.

I kept chains in it just in case, but I never needed them.
 
TeTe said:
Its great that teenagers and Gen Z loves to listen to physical media still.
There was nothing better then actually going to a place like Tower Records and picking out a physical copy...I'm glad to see Records making a comeback as well.
 
Lucas1980 said:
There was nothing better then actually going to a place like Tower Records and picking out a physical copy...I'm glad to see Records making a comeback as well.
I just bought a new record player this weekend lol. It's funny, I'm always impressed when I go into record stores and see all of the people half my age in there buying records.

Usually, they're buying new records though by newer artists and don't really care about the specifics of the pressing, the rarity, the nuance, etc. Which is fine, it's just good to see them buying them. I'm more old school in that I look for first and rare presses and very particular things when buying mine.

What really made me do a double take was when I was at the Public Market here and some dude had a booth set up, and was selling music, including cassettes. I had to ask and the dude was like yeah, kids are buying cassettes and walkmans now because of Stranger Things. WTF, one t.v show can bring back an entire form of media.
 
TeTe said:
I just bought a new record player this weekend lol. It's funny, I'm always impressed when I go into record stores and see all of the people half my age in there buying records.

Usually, they're buying new records though by newer artists and don't really care about the specifics of the pressing, the rarity, the nuance, etc. Which is fine, it's just good to see them buying them. I'm more old school in that I look for first and rare presses and very particular things when buying mine.

What really made me do a double take was when I was at the Public Market here and some dude had a booth set up, and was selling music, including cassettes. I had to ask and the dude was like yeah, kids are buying cassettes and walkmans now because of Stranger Things. WTF, one t.v show can bring back an entire form of media.
I never thought tapes were ever going to make a comeback.....They better have a couple Number 2 pencils on hand.
 
Scerpi said:
Ha!! Yes. I saw them too at Lallapalooza at Fiddler's Green in 94'.

I remember Smashing Pumpkins as the finale. I had definitely had too much to drink and was dying listening to them.... Just wanted to pass out. A couple friends somehow smuggled alcohol over the fence... lol
I hated it from the moment it was released so I never listened to it for like 30 years but a couple years ago I decided to give it a listen on Spotify, figured I'd probably like it now since I appreciate several albums now that I didnt like back then
Nope, still hate its guts
 
