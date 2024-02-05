My Kids found this in an old CD Case this weekend

One of my girls has gotten into Beastie Boys and was wanting to listen to my CD's even though we have SpotifyI totally forgot I had hidden this inside the CD case almost 30 years ago. So many memories... $22 seemed like a lot back then... hahahahaI was a poor Engineering student at CU, working as a server and sharing a 3 bedroom apartment with two other dudes. Driving a shitty 85 Honda Civic hatchback that would break a motor mount every 3-6 months. The guys at the small mechanic's shop would reweld it for me for a 12 pack of Coors Light. It took them about 10 minutes max.I'd know the motor mount would break because a fuse would blow. I kept several spares in the glove box. I'd replace the fuse and usually it would last long enough until I made to the mechanic's shop, as long as I didn't hit any hard bumps.I sold that car to a cook at the restaurant for $200.... when I upgraded to a 93' Honda Civic that cost my $3,000. My first financed car.Yes, that silly concert ticket brought all of that back in a rush.