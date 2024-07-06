Relationship ***My In-Laws are splitting up after 48 years of marriage***

My wife's parents have always had a rocky relationship ever since I've known them. It was up and down, but they couldn't really communicate with each other and harbored some resentment and bitterness towards each other.

It became physical 3 weeks ago, for the first time in their relationship the father in law hit the mother in law.

That was the final straw and the mom has decided she wants a divorce. The four of us are meeting at my place tomorrow to discuss what happens next.

I'm going to support my wife in any way I can, but this is a brutal situation.
 
Discuss what exactly? You should stay out of it.
 
You people are getting soft. Pics of mother in-law? And, stay out of it or some shit!
 
Did he hit her with his hands , feet or a well placed head butt?

The answer to this will tell you how much she was out of order!
 
fe04901cc7d40a0dd4a93b05c2aade22248a2287.gif
 
Terrible stuff bud. How's the wife holding up?
 
