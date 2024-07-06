My wife's parents have always had a rocky relationship ever since I've known them. It was up and down, but they couldn't really communicate with each other and harbored some resentment and bitterness towards each other.



It became physical 3 weeks ago, for the first time in their relationship the father in law hit the mother in law.



That was the final straw and the mom has decided she wants a divorce. The four of us are meeting at my place tomorrow to discuss what happens next.



I'm going to support my wife in any way I can, but this is a brutal situation.