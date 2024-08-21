My friend is going conspirocrazy

So my good friend was always a guy who never paid much attention to world events or politics. I like to talk about things like that, and slowly over the years he has become more interested and we talk about things. He is a conspiracy theorist, and I would consider myself one to a degree.

However his conspiracy theories have recently become more and more absurd.

Yesterday we got in a big argument because I didn't agree with something he said.

He said when Trump got assassinated, the secret service was in on it, and his reasoning was that the women agent who stood in front of Trump when he raised his fist was too short, and that they would never allow someone that short to guard Trump. He says Trump wasn't really shot, that he pulled out a blood packet and put it on his ear, and that it was a political stunt.

I tried to explain how implausible that is. How so many people would have to be in on it, like the shooter, secret service etc. I mentioned people died and that would male Trump completely evil if that was actually true.

I could not convince him he was wrong. He started calling me crazy cause I didn't believe him. You ever have friends like this?
 
I don't beleieve we went on the moon anymore...
 
Your first mistake was talking about Donald Trump in any capacity

Not worth the mileage on your vocal cords
 
Yes, without them we'd have nothing to talk about in work.
 
Be nice J4... it's hard for us normal people to have intellectual discussions with a genius.
 
Why would Trump do all this stuff where people died in his rally when he is winning?

Yes, without them we'd have nothing to talk about in work.
This is also true. Nothing to talk about when they are not around. But this is the kind of theory he can come up with, he better shut up.
 
All leftists are conspiracy theorist nutjobs, so I’m not surprised.
 
Politicking one way or another is a waste of time and energy.
There's many more interesting things to discuss.
 
My biggest concern wouldn't be the so-called conspiracy, but the fact you're referring to yourself as your own "friend" & you think Trump was assassinated.
 
