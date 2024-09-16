My favorite animal.🐲

Word Dinosaur invented in 1941. Dragon mentioned 35 times in the bible. How I became Christian after a 27 year stint of atheism. Praised be Jesus. I respect other religions too. Monotheistical. Amen. I also realized magic is real. The ancient in me was drown to fantasy since I was a child. Videogames. Magic, swords, spells, Mana, Mythological creatures. Ask Greeks about the reality of Minotauren and Medusa. Aham. Check Mate. Leviathan, Behemoth also in the Holly Book. By the name of Jesus shall the good thoughts be blessed.