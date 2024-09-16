My favorite animal.🐲

Trabaho

Word Dinosaur invented in 1941. Dragon mentioned 35 times in the bible. How I became Christian after a 27 year stint of atheism. Praised be Jesus. I respect other religions too. Monotheistical. Amen. I also realized magic is real. The ancient in me was drown to fantasy since I was a child. Videogames. Magic, swords, spells, Mana, Mythological creatures. Ask Greeks about the reality of Minotauren and Medusa. Aham. Check Mate. Leviathan, Behemoth also in the Holly Book. By the name of Jesus shall the good thoughts be blessed.




majestic-blue-dragon-stockcake.jpg
 
.......an I'm pretty sure they used the name dinosaur way earlier than 1941.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Dragons are reptiles
Likely. I mean if Eels and Platypus are shooting lightning nowadays a Dragon shot fire. Like these giant island Lizard Dragons and snakes shoot venom.
 
LEWIS540 said:
.......an I'm pretty sure they used the name dinosaur way earlier than 1941.
Huge fossilized bones that emerged from slate quarries in England’s Oxfordshire beginning in the late 1600s were immediately puzzling.

In a world where evolution and extinction were unknown concepts, the experts of the day cast around for an explanation. Perhaps, they thought, they belonged to a Roman war elephant or a giant human.

It wasn’t until 1824 that William Buckland, Oxford University’s first professor of geology, described and named the first known dinosaur

The word dinosaur didn’t come into existence until 20 years later, coined by anatomist Richard Owen, founder of the Natural History Museum in London
 
