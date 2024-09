My favorite animal.🐲

LEWIS540 said: .......an I'm pretty sure they used the name dinosaur way earlier than 1941. Click to expand...

Huge fossilized bones that emerged from slate quarries in Englandā€™s Oxfordshire beginning in the late 1600s were immediately puzzling.In a world where evolution and extinction were unknown concepts, the experts of the day cast around for an explanation. Perhaps, they thought, they belonged to a Roman war elephant or a giant human It wasnā€™t until 1824 that William Buckland, Oxford Universityā€™s first professor of geology, described and named the first known dinosaurThe word dinosaur didnā€™t come into existence until 20 years later, coined by anatomist Richard Owen, founder of the Natural History Museum in London