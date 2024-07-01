MVP vs Izzy

Theoretically fun but pointless.



Izzy is fighting for the belt at 185 next,

and if I recall correctly he is the favorite.



MVP may have hit his glass ceiling this weekend by being unable to pass the Ian Garry grappling test.



Also, I am not sure there is anything MVP does well that Izzy doesn't do better and hasn't already proven at a higher competition level.

and Izzy is bigger, substantially so I would say, as the feedback people tend to have upon meeting Izzy is that he is a lot thicker and "bigger" more muscular than they expected, where MVP just got outmuscled by Ian Garry.