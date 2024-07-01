  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

MVP vs Izzy

Theoretically fun but pointless.

Izzy is fighting for the belt at 185 next,
and if I recall correctly he is the favorite.

MVP may have hit his glass ceiling this weekend by being unable to pass the Ian Garry grappling test.

Also, I am not sure there is anything MVP does well that Izzy doesn't do better and hasn't already proven at a higher competition level.
and Izzy is bigger, substantially so I would say, as the feedback people tend to have upon meeting Izzy is that he is a lot thicker and "bigger" more muscular than they expected, where MVP just got outmuscled by Ian Garry.
 
best time for mvp vs wonderboy, no point in making cross weight class fights
 
