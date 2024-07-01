MVP vs Izzy

Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
Izzy is fighting for the belt at 185 next,
and if I recall correctly he is the favorite.
MVP may have hit his glass ceiling this weekend by being unable to pass the Ian Garry grappling test.
Also, I am not sure there is anything MVP does well that Izzy doesn't do better and hasn't already proven at a higher competition level.
and Izzy is bigger, substantially so I would say, as the feedback people tend to have upon meeting Izzy is that he is a lot thicker and "bigger" more muscular than they expected, where MVP just got outmuscled by Ian Garry.