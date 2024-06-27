  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media MVP: Chimaev is not normal, he's unbelievable - inspiring to be there and witness

Michael Page bases his camp at London Shootfighters, but he’s travelled further afield to work with undefeated star Khamzat Chimaev and interim heavyweight champion
Tom Aspinall during his latest camp. Training with two elite-level fighters has left the 37-year-old feeling inspired.

"More than anything, the best bit about these trips I’ve been taking is how much it’s inspired me to wanna work harder,” Page told talkSPORT MMA.

"Seeing these guys, the position they’re in and working with them. They say game recognises game. Real recognises real. When you see someone at a high level, even if
it’s not in the same way as yourself, the respect and inspiration you get is massive. For me, there were just loads of wow moments.”

Screenshot-2024-06-26-120233.jpg


Page was particularly impressed by Chimaev, who was recently forced out of a bout with Robert Whittaker after getting 'violently ill' at the end of a hard camp.

MVP added: "Khamzat, he is an absolute animal, he’s a beast. He’s not normal. He’s unbelievable. And to be there to witness it, experience it, feel it and be around
the gym with him, it’s inspiring. I got back home and thought, ‘I need to do more. I need to do more!’

“For me, I sometimes need to keep seeking those moments because our job is difficult. It’s very tiring. It’s stress on our body and I am getting older. Searching for
these moments just helps.”

Source: https://talksport.com/sport/mma/1938352/michael-page-khamzat-chimaev-ian-garry-ufc-303/
 
I wish there was more detail, but it’s cool to hear active fighters talk about active fighters this way.

Just wish he could get to the damn cage. Save some of that abnormality for the real thing, borz. Nobody remembers practice
 
Khamzat only sucks according to sherdoggers and Paula Costa, a combined group of people with 0 wins over current UFC fighters
 
