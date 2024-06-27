Michael Page bases his camp at London Shootfighters, but he’s travelled further afield to work with undefeated star Khamzat Chimaev and interim heavyweight championTom Aspinall during his latest camp. Training with two elite-level fighters has left the 37-year-old feeling inspired."More than anything, the best bit about these trips I’ve been taking is how much it’s inspired me to wanna work harder,” Page told talkSPORT MMA."Seeing these guys, the position they’re in and working with them. They say game recognises game. Real recognises real. When you see someone at a high level, even ifit’s not in the same way as yourself, the respect and inspiration you get is massive. For me, there were just loads of wow moments.”Page was particularly impressed by Chimaev, who was recently forced out of a bout with Robert Whittaker after getting 'violently ill' at the end of a hard camp.MVP added: "Khamzat, he is an absolute animal, he’s a beast. He’s not normal. He’s unbelievable. And to be there to witness it, experience it, feel it and be aroundthe gym with him, it’s inspiring. I got back home and thought, ‘I need to do more. I need to do more!’“For me, I sometimes need to keep seeking those moments because our job is difficult. It’s very tiring. It’s stress on our body and I am getting older. Searching forthese moments just helps.”