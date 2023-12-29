Music for old farts vol. 1

Steve Earle

My boss asked who I was listening to. When I told him, he laughed and said, “I haven’t heard him since Copperhead Road” (1988). Steve Earle has released loads of great music since his big hit back then. My favourites are his 1999 release The Mountain with the Del McCoury band and Terraplane (2015).



 
Bruce Cockburn

Bruce had early hits with Wondering Where the Lions Are (1979) and Tokyo (1980). For most people he’s likely fallen off the radar since then. Bruce is a phenomenal guitarist whose activism and Christianity has been prevalent in most album releases. Two albums that are great from start to finish are Nothing But A Burning Light (1991) and The Charity of Night (1996).



 
<<<<Cowboy Junkies!!!

Known for their 1988 release The Trinity Session. Recorded in Toronto church with a single microphone this album is often used by audiophiles to test their gear. Principal songwriter Michael Timmins is my favorite psychedelic guitarist. The band is probably labelled soft-rock but musically they definitely frequently lean into psychedlia.

Besides The Trinity Session my favourites are Lay it Down (1996) and Renmin Park (2010).

This is a very mellow band for people who enjoy getting into a certain frame of mind, putting on headphones and listening to mellow tunes.



 
Wilco

Wilco is a band that didn’t do much for me when they released their debut A.M (1995) or the follow up Being There (1996). I’ll have to revisit those albums sometime but for now I’m listening to their current albums.

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2002) is their best album. Record label Reprise paid for the album but hated it and dumped the band (allowing them to keep the masters). Wilco ended up signing with Nonesuch Records which oddly enough is a subsidiary of Reprise Records. So in the end Reprise ended up paying twice for the album.

Jeff Tweedy is an extremely prolific songwriter. Excellent live band if you’re into that.



 
I really enjoyed The Trinity Session when it came out. I love the song Misguided Angel. Its beautiful. And I'm kind of the same with Wilco. I didn't pay much attention early on but over the years started listening. I love Handshake Drugs off the live album. Nels Cline is a hell of a guitar player. I really appreciated their collaboration with Billy Bragg on Mermaid Avenue.



 
Do you listen to music with your ears or your dick?

Have you seen Brittany Spears lately? She looks like a washed up stripper because that’s what she is. You want to see sexy women then throw on a movie or your tv. I bought my first Joni Mitchell album when I was fifteen. No way in hell you’d catch me buying a Madonna album simply because she was acting sexy in her videos.

Having said that…

Sade.

Sade is a band. Sade is also the name of the band’s singer and songwriter. This woman exudes sex appeal without prostituting herself. She had her biggest hit 40 years ago.





 
One of the sexiest women to sing a note sir.
 


I grew up listening to these guys. George and Toy were close friends with the lady who cut my mom's hair. Mom would drag me with her, but the trips were awesome when the guys were over. George would play his guitar and Toy would sing along and sometimes play. I had no idea they were famous until Toy was killed and it was all over the news. They were both nice guys to a snot nosed kid when they really didn't have to be.
 
