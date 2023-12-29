Music for old farts vol. 1

cowboyjunkie
Steve Earle
My boss asked who I was listening to. When I told him, he laughed and said, “I haven’t heard him since Copperhead Road” (1988). Steve Earle has released loads of great music since his big hit back then. My favourites are his 1999 release The Mountain with the Del McCoury band and Terraplane (2015).
