Horror as extreme eater, 24, DIES during livestream of 10-hour food binge on chocolate cake and chicken and seafood after her stomach ripped openA 24-year-old binge-eating live-streamer died while broadcasting a 10-hour food binge on cake, chicken fingers, and seafood to thousands of her followers.Pan Xiaoting, from China, died last week from a suspected stomach tear while gorging on 10kg (22lbs) of food, including what appeared to be chocolate cake.Autopsy results revealed that her stomach had become severely deformed and filled with undigested food, suggesting that her stomach could have burst, causing stomach acid and food to leak into her abdomen.Xiaoting - who was morbidly obese - became famous in China for her Mukbang live streams, a trend which sees people eat huge amounts of food, usually very unhealthy food on camera. It originated in South Korea.Now doctors are warning influencers in the West could be next - with several content creators in the US becoming extremely popular.Pretty disturbing stuff. I don't understand the appeal of watching people eating insane amounts of food.