MRI tomorrow, wish me luck

Just wanted to elaborate on my post earlier.



I'm claustrophobic. Not super bad unless I'm being constrained, but still not my idea of a good time.



The 1st time I had an MRI it was for a hand injury. I was stuck in a damn Superman pose for about an hour. To make matters worse, the fucking techs must have been newer since they didn't have me remove the sweatshirt I was wearing (middle of winter). I over course start over heating which makes me start to freak out a bit which of course makes everything take longer. The cherry on the top of the shit sundae was the damn headphones they gave me were too large for my ears and fell out. Plus, they played the ONE FUCKING GENRE OF SONGS I TOLD THEM NOT TO!!!!!!!!!!!



Anywho, I had 2 more done on my ankle that went fine. No issues whatsoever. These people knew what they were doing and even had a nice forest ceiling with some cool lighting.