MRI tomorrow, wish me luck

My ALT was high at 76 on my last blood test, so my physician ordered an MRI for my liver. He thinks I have a fatty liver or none alcoholic fatty liver disease. This will be my 2nd time I've had an MRI. They're doing my liver, with and without contrast. I take metoprolol for panic attacks twice a day, 12.5mg each. I will double my dose prior to test. Hopefully it'll calm me down while I'm inside there since I'm claustrophobic.
 
giphy.gif
 
Metoprolol help your anxiety? Shit, the only thing I've noticed is my workouts having a slower heartrate.
 
Some how with all my injuries I never needed an MRI it was always X-rays,bone scans and sonograms. They sonogramed my kidneys.
 
I take metropolol for my blood pressure, also I close my eyes and try my best to relax in mri machines. I get teh claustrphobi’s in there.
 
Hey man I got an ultrasound on my liver like 3 weeks ago.

I ended up having a mild fatty liver.

Hopefully it's not genetic to you but mine was from alcohol. I was so relieved when the doc said I don't have Hepa or scarring.

You'll be good man
 
Best wishes, man. Remember to control your mind in there, and in the lead up.
 
I've got a lot of weird phobias, but fortunately for me claustrophobia isn't one of them. I've had 5 MRI's and I always fall asleep during them. I can imagine how if you were claustrophobic it would be a nightmare, though.
 
Just wanted to elaborate on my post earlier.

I'm claustrophobic. Not super bad unless I'm being constrained, but still not my idea of a good time.

The 1st time I had an MRI it was for a hand injury. I was stuck in a damn Superman pose for about an hour. To make matters worse, the fucking techs must have been newer since they didn't have me remove the sweatshirt I was wearing (middle of winter). I over course start over heating which makes me start to freak out a bit which of course makes everything take longer. The cherry on the top of the shit sundae was the damn headphones they gave me were too large for my ears and fell out. Plus, they played the ONE FUCKING GENRE OF SONGS I TOLD THEM NOT TO!!!!!!!!!!!

Anywho, I had 2 more done on my ankle that went fine. No issues whatsoever. These people knew what they were doing and even had a nice forest ceiling with some cool lighting.
 
Dude, do not double your dose of metoprolol. If you are that nervous for your MRCP ask for some valium.
 
