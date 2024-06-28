MRI tomorrow, wish me luck

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,194
- Reaction score
- 7,832
My ALT was high at 76 on my last blood test, so my physician ordered an MRI for my liver. He thinks I have a fatty liver or none alcoholic fatty liver disease. This will be my 2nd time I've had an MRI. They're doing my liver, with and without contrast. I take metoprolol for panic attacks twice a day, 12.5mg each. I will double my dose prior to test. Hopefully it'll calm me down while I'm inside there since I'm claustrophobic.