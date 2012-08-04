Mountain Biking - Advice ?

Not familiar with Stevens. I think a solid mountain bike at the lower end of your price range and a good point of reference is a Specialized Hardrock sport disc.As far as buying a bike, it's necessary to get fit for the frame. That's the first step. So go into a shop and ask to get measured. Bike shops do it all the time and they don't expect you to buy a bike then and there, so don't worry about feeling uncomfortable about it.Do you want a 29'er or a regular wheel? Find that out, too.As far as price shopping-1) If you get a brand new bike that's a later model you may get a good discount. When stores fill up with 2013 bikes they're looking to unload the inventory of 2012 and 2011's if they even have some.2) It's easy to just list off the components such as gear shifters while ignoring the quality of the wheels. I think this goes ignored way too much on mountain bikes. You want good quality wheels because they are not cheap to replace.To that last point, no sense getting great shifting components and disc brakes on a 500 Euro mountain bike and finding out you it came at the expense of having shit wheels that after 3 months are too bent up and to get trued. Then you're up a creek having to spend 50% of the bike's value on new wheels.That's a start anyway. I broke my left leg in a motorcycle accident so I don't do much running, just a lot of biking these days.