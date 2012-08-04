  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Mountain Biking - Advice ?

The thin end of the wedge
Hi all,

I am strongly considering buying a mountain bike, but I have no clue where to start. I figured some guys here do this activity.

I am aiming at a pretty casual rythm, like a couple of times per week in the woods, nothing hardcore.

So here are my questions:
- given that I live in Germany, does anybody know how much I would be spending for a decent bike that would last long and be reliable ? My feeling is that decent mountain bikes start at 500-700
 
I have a specialized with SRAM x-7 f&r deraillur and crappy juicy brakes, it's a decent bike but the supposedly really good DT Swiss wheels/rims have had like 7 broken spokes..

Most important thing is get a bike that fits you. Get a big enough bike that you don't feel like you are going over the handlebars when you hit a root/rock/stump.. Smaller bikes weigh less and really experienced riders seem to like them, but at 5'11.5 I would not get anything less than a 19 in size. Also get a longer stem for your handle bars. I think Scott's are big in Europe.. I had a Kona blast tht lasted 6 years needing ZERO repairs, so I like kona. Giants are good frames, but component wise they are all over the place. Just get good rims, a bike that fits you, and brakes that work.
 
Thanks for reply.

What do you mean ?
 
A lot of stores that sell giants just seem to put wtevr components on it... Which is actually cool in some ways. You can get a great frame with a couple components you may like for a good price, and the. As time goes on you can switch. Components are all the parts beside the frame.
 
I see.

What about the purchase ?

Do you believe that going to a bike store and have them assemble a bike for me could be a good option ?

Or is the way to buy a decent bikes nowadays is to order it on the internet and pay a shop to assemble it ?
 
I have always bought them pre-assembled. It usually a little less expensive, and they charge a bit more for the components when you buy them seperately. But if you are German, I can see you wanting to have the bike meet your exact preference :)

Shimano deore is a good component level and you could probably get a bike with such components for around 800 eu.
 
I can't offer much help as I am noob to mountain biking as well. I purchased my first bike(GT 3.0) for 500 bucks at a local bike shop. It was cheap and so far(bit over a year) I have had no major issues with it.

I wish I had saved my money and bought something nicer, but I was not sure if I was going to enjoy riding.

If I were you I would consider purchasing from an online store and having it assembled at a shop.
Currently looking at Sette Bikes | Adjust Your Thinking
 
Not familiar with Stevens. I think a solid mountain bike at the lower end of your price range and a good point of reference is a Specialized Hardrock sport disc.

hardrock_sport_disc_29.jpg


As far as buying a bike, it's necessary to get fit for the frame. That's the first step. So go into a shop and ask to get measured. Bike shops do it all the time and they don't expect you to buy a bike then and there, so don't worry about feeling uncomfortable about it.

Do you want a 29'er or a regular wheel? Find that out, too.

As far as price shopping-

1) If you get a brand new bike that's a later model you may get a good discount. When stores fill up with 2013 bikes they're looking to unload the inventory of 2012 and 2011's if they even have some.

2) It's easy to just list off the components such as gear shifters while ignoring the quality of the wheels. I think this goes ignored way too much on mountain bikes. You want good quality wheels because they are not cheap to replace.

To that last point, no sense getting great shifting components and disc brakes on a 500 Euro mountain bike and finding out you it came at the expense of having shit wheels that after 3 months are too bent up and to get trued. Then you're up a creek having to spend 50% of the bike's value on new wheels.

That's a start anyway. I broke my left leg in a motorcycle accident so I don't do much running, just a lot of biking these days.
 
So I bought a bike today. My third bike is a SCOTT. It is a lower end preassembled model that retails for $499.. I got it for $400 out the door, because I have done multiple repairs there, have purchased accessories (which are usually high margin), and am probably going to buy my gf a bike there as well. But I LOVE this bike. It's huge. And the guy is giving me an even longer stem for the handlebars for free. The bike feels great and rides smooth, and for $400? After one day of riding at least, I love it.

If you are going lower end (lower end of decent bikes) I recommend Shimano components. My Kona had mosty "Deore" components, but was filled out with lower end Shimano, and everything lasted YEARS with no issues. So even though I have my other bike with SRAM x-7 f&r derailleur and juicy brakes (which I don't like all that much), this bike I got for $400 feels great because it FITS ME, and was put together well. Heck, this bike has RIM brakes, and I'm happy about it. I'm tired of my disk brakes always rubbing a little and slowing my roll. Plus rim brakes are simple.

So for your first bike, don't think you have to get hydraulic disk brakes and all the bells and whistles. Good rims, good frame, rim brakes, 450-500 eu.. If you have more to spend, 500-700 eu is about perfect to get your first mountain bike that should last you 4-6 years.
 
I ride a Trek but Giants are great bikes. My next bike, a hybrid that I can ride along with my kids, will probably be a Giant. For casual off roading the entry level bike is fine. I see guys riding the hardcore bikes with only one gear and all that and really unless your competing you don't need all that.
 
Do you have to be careful that your super strong tris don't rip the handlebars off?
 
I don't know how vibrant the used bike scene is in Germany, but if someone were to ask me for advice on buying a first mountain bike here in the US, I'd probably steer them towards buying second hand. Lots of people will buy $600-$800 bikes and then either upgrade if they stick with riding, or sell if they don't.
 
I have a specialized 29er hard tail. As others have said, make sure your bike fits. Giant is a fantastic brand, I have not heard of Stevens.

I would highly recommend getting 29" wheels, as they allow you to swap stubbies (off road tires) for skinnies (road bike tires) or hybrid tires.

Go to a bike shop that does fittings and has lots of options, you may walk in wanting X and leave with Y, in my experience most bike shops are looking to match you as best as possible. A happy customer is going to buy their accessories from that shop, do their maintenance at their shop, etc.

I would say a solid bike with 29" wheels can be had at 6-700 dollars, convert to euros and there you go.

EDIT: I personally think disc brakes are must but that's debatable. I like the extra stopping power, I feel safer.
 
^^
I'm not going to lie, this has been on my mind. I heard that sharp saddles can cause erectile problems in the long run due to the constant shocks and pressure under the junk, affecting blood flow.

How do people prevent that ?
 
Specialized (sorry to pimp that brand so hard, but it's the one I use for all my bike stuff so I know it better than the others) makes a line of products called Body Geometry. I have a BG saddle and BG shorts, I can ride for several hours with out any loss of sensation or discomfort in my nether regions. Any good ergonomic saddle is going to make you put your weight on your sits bones and not the big vein/artery and nerves that run parallel to your genitals.
 
Today, any bike that is good enough (component wise) to have out on any real trails is going to have disk brakes. I just got a low end Scott that actually has rim brakes, but it is still a high end frame, and I will add a couple better components to it to make it an actual trail bike if possible. The real problem with rim brakes is the fork/front suspension.. 99% of your really good forks/front suspensions are made for disk brakes, so you cannot really upgrade there with rim. I rode on the trail today with my new Scott, and although I like the bike a lot for late night speed rides around the neighborhood, and point a to point b, the Suntour xtc front fork/suspension feels really rough on any serious bumps. I am use to my RockShox recons on my Specialized, and although that bike has given me issues, I now see how much better on a trail it really is. Over 5 years ago the made front forks/suspensions for rim brake bikes a little better I believe, as you could get a $6-800 bike with rim brakes. For SERIOUS trail riding? 7-900 new, or 6-800 lighly used. For light trail and commuting? You COULD find something for 4-600. IMO.
 
I didn't know that, I always thought discs were just better at wet stopping, dust stopping etc.
 
That is allso true.
In varied conditions disc breaks are more reliable than rim breaks.
 
