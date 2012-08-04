Mountain Biking - Advice ?

KBE6EKCTAH_CCP
The thin end of the wedge
@Steel
Jan 25, 2009
- 25,771
- 14,191
Hi all,
I am strongly considering buying a mountain bike, but I have no clue where to start. I figured some guys here do this activity.
I am aiming at a pretty casual rythm, like a couple of times per week in the woods, nothing hardcore.
So here are my questions:
- given that I live in Germany, does anybody know how much I would be spending for a decent bike that would last long and be reliable ? My feeling is that decent mountain bikes start at 500-700
